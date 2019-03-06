06/03/2019 14:38:10

Data Product News Nordic #2019-1: Nasdaq Provides Clarification to the Index Data Usage and Distribution Policy

What you need to know:

Nasdaq is providing further clarification to the Index Data Usage and Distribution Policy 

This clarification applies to all GIDS and GIW Distributors.

 

What is being announced?

Nasdaq understands the importance of transparency for the administration and reporting of data products and is continuously reviewing its Data Policies and providing clarification to help ensure all Distributors and Recipients have clear direction regarding usage. The Nasdaq Index Data Usage and Distribution Policy has been updated in accordance and can be accessed here. This policy is supplemental to the Nasdaq Global Data Agreement (GDA).

The Nasdaq Index Data Usage and Distribution Policy (the “Index Policy”) governs the processes, usage, and distribution rights for Information made available through the Nasdaq Global Index Dissemination Service (GIDS), Nasdaq Global Index Watch Service (GIW), or any other Nasdaq products that provides index related Information.

 

Where can I find additional information?

 

 

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
27
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
22
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
18
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
11:12
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
14
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
04 Mar
BEO SDB
Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
4
Flex Leasing Power and Service Announces New Financing Led by Texas Capital Bank to Meet Growing Demand
5
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs

Latest news

14:52
Net Asset Value(s)
14:41
Professional Installation and Monitoring Associations Dispute Google’s Statement, “Security Systems Often Use Microphones”
14:38
Data Product News Nordic #2019-1: Nasdaq Provides Clarification to the Index Data Usage and Distribution Policy
14:36
Data Technical News Nordic #2019-3: Nasdaq Provides Clarification to the Index Data Usage and Distribution Policy
14:32
ÅF AB (publ) changes name to ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) (27/19)
14:32
Íslandsbanki - Bank bill (ISLA 19 0910) admitted to trading on March 12, 2019
14:30
UFP Technologies Announces 2018 Results
14:30
Turner Announces Acquisition Of Infrastructure Financial Services Firm, Ark Capital Holdings LLC With Over $15 Million AUM
14:30
CB2 Insights Commences Trading on the CSE Under the Symbol “CBII”

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 15:08:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-06 16:08:49 - 2019-03-06 15:08:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY