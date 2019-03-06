Data Product News Nordic #2019-1: Nasdaq Provides Clarification to the Index Data Usage and Distribution Policy

What you need to know:

Nasdaq is providing further clarification to the Index Data Usage and Distribution Policy

This clarification applies to all GIDS and GIW Distributors.

What is being announced?

Nasdaq understands the importance of transparency for the administration and reporting of data products and is continuously reviewing its Data Policies and providing clarification to help ensure all Distributors and Recipients have clear direction regarding usage. The Nasdaq Index Data Usage and Distribution Policy has been updated in accordance and can be accessed here. This policy is supplemental to the Nasdaq Global Data Agreement (GDA).

The Nasdaq Index Data Usage and Distribution Policy (the “Index Policy”) governs the processes, usage, and distribution rights for Information made available through the Nasdaq Global Index Dissemination Service (GIDS), Nasdaq Global Index Watch Service (GIW), or any other Nasdaq products that provides index related Information.

Where can I find additional information?