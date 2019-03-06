06/03/2019 00:44:01

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March 8, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (OTC: LHSIF) securities between June 28, 2018 and December 3, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Liberty investors have until March 8, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Liberty investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In September 2018, Liberty sold its stake in Aphria Inc. (“Aphria”). On December 3, 2018, Quintessential Capital Management and Hindenburg Research issued a report entitled “Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side,” claiming that Aphria was part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders and into their own pockets.

On this news, Liberty’s stock price fell $0.36 per share, or nearly 34%, over the next two trading days to close at $0.70 on December 4, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Liberty, in conjunction with Aphria, was involved in a scheme whereby numerous fraudulent acquisitions and transactions were made to provide undue benefits to both companies’ insiders; and (ii) as a result, Liberty’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Liberty during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than March 8, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact  Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
31
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
24
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
22
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
17
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
04 Mar
BEO SDB
Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
13
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene’s LX Technology Successfully Detects Pathogenic E. coli O157:H7 Bacteria from Romaine Lettuce Wash
2
Global Pneumatic Diaphragm Pumps market to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2024
3
WatchGuard Expands Secure Wi-Fi Portfolio with 802.11ac Wave 2 Access Point for Midsize Enterprises
4
WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems
5
Meritage Homes announces preliminary orders for the first two months of 2019

Latest news

01:07
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
01:03
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
00:51
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)
00:44
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
00:44
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF)
00:41
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)
00:34
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ)
00:32
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $375.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 02:09:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-06 03:09:59 - 2019-03-06 02:09:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY