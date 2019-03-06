Digital Asset Monetary Network’s Equity Portfolio Surpasses Its Total Market Value

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” ( OTCMKTS: DATI ), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI), announced today, that upon the completion of a comparative valuation analysis, the Company has determined that DigitalAMN’s equity portfolio value is greater than its total market cap – indicating that there might be a possible market disconnect.

Ajene Watson, CEO of Digital Asset Monetary Network, stated, “We recently completed a comparative valuation analysis of our investment in the equity crowdfunding portal operator, TruCrowd, Inc (“TruCrowd”). At the conclusion of our valuation, we determined that our investment had grown an estimated 15x; having a significant impact on our equity-portfolio value . The increased value of just this single investment alone, pushes the value of our equity-portfolio beyond the value of our market cap.”

“Our average market cap year-to-date has been approximately $3.15M. We have determined that the current value of our total interest in TruCrowd is roughly $3.6M. This means that the value of our equity portfolio, even in just evaluating this single investment, has surpassed our market cap.” [See: SWEET! – So What Does It Mean?]

“We believe there is a fundamental disconnect within the marketplace. Perhaps, a lack of understanding of our business model and growth potential, has weighed heavily on shareholder confidence and general market interest. Ultimately, we believe that this will change, as we have begun actively taking steps to correct the matter.”

Management has reported that it believes other DigitalAMN portfolio companies, which were not included in the comparative analysis, have also increased in value. However, closer attention was initially given to TruCrowd (which is estimated to have grown approximately 3000% in enterprise value, since becoming part of DigitalAMN’s PAI program), due to the role it plays in DigitalAMN’s business model. Management believes that TruCrowd will continue to experience further growth in 2019. This could largely be spurred by the number of startup and development stage companies that DigitalAMN anticipates onboarding into the PAI ecosystem during the same period.

Watson continued, “In 2019, our focus remains on building our revenue model, while strengthening the value of our equity portfolio. Both will be accomplished by onboarding roughly 60 companies into DATI’s PAI ecosystem. These companies will be comprised of multiple industries, including cannabis, artificial intelligence, blockchain, clean energy, crypto currencies, and socioeconomic growth projects. We are quite confident that, as we continue onboarding successful client-companies, which should ultimately become equity-portfolio companies, the public will begin to take notice and drive the market correction.”

Watson concluded, “We will continue to apply great focus on the continuous development of TruCrowd into a $100M valuation by the end of 2020. We know that it’s possible, as TruCrowd has performed competitively well against major industry participants in 2018, as noted by VentureBeat’s Today’s Best Crowdfunding Platforms – By The Numbers ( https://bit.ly/2LYRnDB ). In fact, as noted therein, the amount of capital a startup or development stage company has raised through TruCrowd portals (truCrowd.com and Fundanna.com), on average, beat other top tier portals such as Republic and StartEngine – with StartEngine currently estimating their value at well over $100M. I’d say we have a pretty good shot at seeing TruCrowd achieve similar, if not greater enterprise values.”

“Of course, the business relationship with TruCrowd should assist DATI’s equity portfolio to grow substantially. This is due to the anticipated success we expect each of the startups we onboard into our PAI ecosystem to have, given the likelihood that their initial capital raise will be on one of TruCrowd’s family of equity crowdfunding portals.”

The Company plans to continue actively bolstering the growth of its client- and equity portfolio companies, while improving the overall conditions of DigitalAMN’s own financial output.

For Information on The Comparative Analysis, see: THE VALUATION – Arriving At An Enterprise Value for TruCrowd & The Future of PAI

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com

ABOUT TruCrowd, Inc. (owner/operator of truCrowd.com)

Located in the heart of the financial district of downtown Chicago, TruCrowd is a FINRA member equity crowdfunding portal operating under Regulation Crowdfunding (Title III of JOBS ACT); connecting startups and emerging businesses with non-accredited and accredited investors. Built on the belief that not all businesses and investors are alike, we pride ourselves on delivering a personalized and professional funding experience through industry-leading technology.

Website: https://us.trucrowd.com/

Website: https://www.fundanna.com/

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

