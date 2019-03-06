06/03/2019 14:26:00

Date:               6 March 2019

Company:        Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

Subject:           Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI:                 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

6 March 2019

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameClaire Whittet and Martin Whittet
b)Position / statusClaire Whittet - Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

Martin Whittet – PCA

c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares 

GG00B1YQ7219

b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£11.05 per share2,500

d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

04/03/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

GBP - Sterling

Enquiries

 

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

 +44 (0)1481 745001

