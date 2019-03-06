06/03/2019 14:25:31

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HCSG

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) resulting from allegations that Healthcare Services may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 4, 2019, Healthcare Services announced that it was delaying the release of its annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Healthcare Services revealed that it had received both a letter and subpoena from the SEC inquiring about how Healthcare Services calculates earnings per share. On this news, the price of Healthcare Services securities fell sharply during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Healthcare Services investors. If you purchased shares of Healthcare Services, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1526.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

