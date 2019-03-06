06/03/2019 06:30:00

ERYTECH to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call and Business Update

LYON, France, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext Paris: ERYP - Nasdaq: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2018 conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1:30 PM CET/8:30 AM EST to discuss operational highlights.

The call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed by the Conference ID#: 3291426#

USA/Canada: +1 (833) 818-6807

International Dial-In Number: +1 (409) 350-3501

France: +33 1 76 74 89 88 

United-Kingdom: +44 2031070289

The webcast can be followed live online via the link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bdbuhozf

An archived replay of the call will be available for 7 days by dialing + 1 855 859 2056, Conference ID: 3291426#. An archive of the webcast will be available on ERYTECH’s website, under the “Investors” section at https://investors.erytech.com.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase (GRASPA®):

www.erytech.com

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates to address markets with high unmet medical needs.

ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival. The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell’s altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in preparations to enter Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. ERYTECH’s next product candidate erymethionase, which consists of methionine-gamma-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers, has demonstrated promising preclinical results and is in preparations to enter Phase 1 clinical development.

ERYTECH is also exploring the use of its ERYCAPS platform for developing cancer immunotherapies (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme therapies (ERYZYME).

ERYTECH produces product candidates at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and at the American Red Cross in Philadelphia, USA. A large-scale GMP manufacturing facility is under construction in New Jersey, USA.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

ERYTECH

Eric Soyer

CFO & COO

+33 4 78 74 44 38

investors@erytech.com

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Media relations

+33 1 44 71 94 94

erytech@newcap.eu

