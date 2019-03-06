Exxe Finalizes Contract with VIP Digital Communities and Gains Multiple Revenue Streams

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxe Group, Inc (OTC: AXXA), a diversified company focused on synergistic acquisitions in real estate, fintech, artificial intelligence, media and financial services, is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition and of control of assets valued at 8 million USD. Exxe has completed the acquisition of the VIP international digital media platform & community (“VIP”,”VIP Digital”) that delivers and markets exclusive VIP concierge services and events to an elite, wealthy community via a premier software booking app. VIP Digital consists of a media platform, app technology, an international team, a pool of existing contracts, and access to a community of affluent users.

Transaction Details

VIP was acquired through a combination of private equity funding, installment payments, debt, privately structured capital investments and personal guarantees. A controlling interest value of approximately 8 Million USD of assets was secured by Exxe’s contractual commitments that included a number of notes with different maturity dates and installments payable over 24 months. The contractual agreement also provides protection of Exxe’s investment to be backed by the assets of the target company, with interest on the invested capital at 10%, this secures protection of the 1 million initial investment by Exxe Group. This structure protects Exxe’s principal investment if Exxe chooses to exit.

Value Added

VIP Digital adds significant value to Exxe’s markets by bringing a strong user/customer base in 40+ cities, in addition to a solid and reliable tech & social media platform that can be adopted to other user community groups that Exxe targets, such as Exxe’s plan to enter into Seniors Community Services with its flagship Vita project in Bavaria.

The Deal’s Benefit to The Exxe Group

VIP’s customer base is an asset that can be monetized by expanding our services, advertising, sales and other product offerings on the VIP Digital platform. VIP Digital’s quality user base is a strong asset that has potential to convert ownership participation in other projects and communities Exxe targets.

A Significant Increase in Exxe’s Revenue is achieved by obtaining technology for a highly scalable tech platform that contains many options to expand services in other industry areas and physical locations (expansion into other cities).

Additional Increases in Revenue is achieved through synergy with other divisions by utilizing Exxe’s services: plans to take advantage of an opportunity to expand and improve product offerings, tech, increase investors/customer base, grow user services.

A positive effect on Exxe’s Real Estate programs such as long term agreements to conduct events at the contracted locations and eventually our own Hotel Group Division, adding to the app packages and offers to book luxury hotels, and other luxury event experiences.

A positive effect on Exxe’s Tech Division: our existing tech assets improve performance in b2b through Artificial Intelligence. Expand the ability to use technology solutions to better monetize client needs including custom services such as payment processing, as well as, a robust borrower/lender platform. The community benefits through improved access to deal flow & visibility in High Net Worth market segments by increasing the number and variety of transactions.

A positive effect on Exxe’s Financial Services: Target groups consist of High Net Worth groups with high disposable income, private network of access to capital, High Net Worth outreach. Relying on our Swiss financial solution platform, digital/physical storage, we offer asset monetization and other financial services including Artificial Intelligence as a point of access to international luxury markets.

The Impact on Exxe’s Entertainment/Media/Arts Sector: expansion into trendsetting/channels for media, press networks, with an emphasis on award winning content.

Exxe CEO, Dr. Nazmiev, Phd commented on the VIP deal by noting, “The acquisition of the VIP platform is another essential addition to our vision of connected spaces and communities and is an integral part of our business plan catering to meet people’s financial, emotional and functional needs. I look to the Exxe/VIP alliance to significantly increase our revenues going forward and add value to our financial network.”

About Exxe Group: Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, technology, media, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and then take an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR info@exxegroup.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.