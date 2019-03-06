Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Henry Schein, FireEye, iRobot, Molson Coors Brewing, Venator Materials, and Lockheed Martin — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 4th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (HSIC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Henry Schein's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Henry Schein reported revenue of $3,375.20MM vs $3,318.05MM (up 1.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.87 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Henry Schein reported revenue of $13,202.00MM vs $12,461.54MM (up 5.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.51 vs $2.59 (up 35.52%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.74 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2020.

FIREEYE, INC. (FEYE) REPORT OVERVIEW

FireEye's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, FireEye reported revenue of $217.53MM vs $205.80MM (up 5.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs -$0.37. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, FireEye reported revenue of $830.95MM vs $779.65MM (up 6.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.27 vs -$1.60. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.36 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2020.

IROBOT CORPORATION (IRBT) REPORT OVERVIEW

iRobot's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, iRobot reported revenue of $384.67MM vs $326.90MM (up 17.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.91 vs $0.16 (up 468.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, iRobot reported revenue of $1,092.58MM vs $883.91MM (up 23.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.18 vs $1.85 (up 71.89%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.89 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2020.

MOLSON COORS BREWING COMPANY (TAP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Molson Coors Brewing's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Molson Coors Brewing reported revenue of $2,418.70MM vs $2,579.60MM (down 6.24%) and basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $3.44 (down 89.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Molson Coors Brewing reported revenue of $10,769.60MM vs $11,002.80MM (down 2.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.17 vs $7.27 (down 28.89%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.85 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2020.

VENATOR MATERIALS PLC (VNTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Venator Materials' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Venator Materials reported revenue of $484.00MM vs $528.00MM (down 8.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.64 vs $0.64. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Venator Materials reported revenue of $2,265.00MM vs $2,209.00MM (up 2.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.53 vs $1.26. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.86 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2020.

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lockheed Martin's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Lockheed Martin reported revenue of $14,411.00MM vs $13,844.00MM (up 4.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.43 vs -$2.56. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Lockheed Martin reported revenue of $53,762.00MM vs $49,960.00MM (up 7.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $17.74 vs $6.82 (up 160.12%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $24.46 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

