06/03/2019 12:35:00

Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Henry Schein, FireEye, iRobot, Molson Coors Brewing, Venator Materials, and Lockheed Martin — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

HSIC DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HSIC

FEYE DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FEYE

IRBT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IRBT

TAP DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TAP

VNTR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VNTR

LMT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LMT

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 4th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (HSIC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Henry Schein's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Henry Schein reported revenue of $3,375.20MM vs $3,318.05MM (up 1.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.87 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Henry Schein reported revenue of $13,202.00MM vs $12,461.54MM (up 5.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.51 vs $2.59 (up 35.52%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.74 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2020.

To read the full Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HSIC

-----------------------------------------

FIREEYE, INC. (FEYE) REPORT OVERVIEW

FireEye's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, FireEye reported revenue of $217.53MM vs $205.80MM (up 5.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs -$0.37. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, FireEye reported revenue of $830.95MM vs $779.65MM (up 6.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.27 vs -$1.60. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.36 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2020.

To read the full FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FEYE

-----------------------------------------

IROBOT CORPORATION (IRBT) REPORT OVERVIEW

iRobot's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, iRobot reported revenue of $384.67MM vs $326.90MM (up 17.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.91 vs $0.16 (up 468.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, iRobot reported revenue of $1,092.58MM vs $883.91MM (up 23.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.18 vs $1.85 (up 71.89%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.89 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2020.

To read the full iRobot Corporation (IRBT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IRBT

-----------------------------------------

MOLSON COORS BREWING COMPANY (TAP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Molson Coors Brewing's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Molson Coors Brewing reported revenue of $2,418.70MM vs $2,579.60MM (down 6.24%) and basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $3.44 (down 89.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Molson Coors Brewing reported revenue of $10,769.60MM vs $11,002.80MM (down 2.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.17 vs $7.27 (down 28.89%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.85 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2020.

To read the full Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TAP

-----------------------------------------

VENATOR MATERIALS PLC (VNTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Venator Materials' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Venator Materials reported revenue of $484.00MM vs $528.00MM (down 8.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.64 vs $0.64. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Venator Materials reported revenue of $2,265.00MM vs $2,209.00MM (up 2.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.53 vs $1.26. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.86 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2020.

To read the full Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VNTR

-----------------------------------------

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lockheed Martin's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Lockheed Martin reported revenue of $14,411.00MM vs $13,844.00MM (up 4.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.43 vs -$2.56. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Lockheed Martin reported revenue of $53,762.00MM vs $49,960.00MM (up 7.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $17.74 vs $6.82 (up 160.12%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $24.46 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

To read the full Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LMT

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content thatâ€™s ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Related content
05 Mar - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TAP, KHC and CVS: Levi & Korsin..
04 Mar - 
TAP REMINDER: Zhang Investor Law Reminds of Deadline in..
04 Mar - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:35 FEYE
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Henry Schein, FireEye, iRobot, Molson Coors Brewing, Venator Materials, and Lockheed Martin — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
20 Feb FEYE
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for FireEye, DXC Technology, Cigna, Ryder System, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, and Martin Marietta Materials — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
30 Jan FEYE
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cronos Group, Scientific Games, FireEye, EnLink Midstream, Cardtronics, and American Renal Associates — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
15 Jan FEYE
Cybersecurity Breaches Pave The Way For Proactive Cybersecurity Solutions in 2019: VirtualArmour International (CSE:VAI)(OTCQB:VTLR), Patriot One Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies and FireEye Inc.
17 Dec FEYE
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Quidel, Granite Construction, FireEye, Consolidated Edison, EnPro Industries, and Blueprint Medicines — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
15 Nov FEYE
Follow the Money in Cybersecurity; Cyberfort Software, Inc. (OTC: CYBF), CyberArk, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, FireEye, Inc.
02 Nov EBAY
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Pfizer, eBay, ABM Industries, Quad Graphics, FireEye, and BJ's Restaurants — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
11 Oct MXIM
Recent Analysis Shows Apptio, FireEye, Perficient, Marriott International, Equity Lifestyle Properties, and Maxim Integrated Products Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
04 Oct FEYE
Security and Cyber Stocks in the News: DirectView Holdings (OTC: DIRV), FireEye, FLIR Systems, Fortinet
06 Aug FEYE
Report: Developing Opportunities within Stemline Therapeutics, Silgan, CVR Energy, MINDBODY, FireEye, and Quality — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
4
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
5
Flex Leasing Power and Service Announces New Financing Led by Texas Capital Bank to Meet Growing Demand

Related stock quotes

FireEye Inc 16.32 -0.5% Stock price decreasing
Henry Schein Inc 58.87 -1.5% Stock price decreasing
Molson Coors Brewing Com.. 61.09 -0.3% Stock price decreasing
iRobot Corporation 129.36 -1.1% Stock price decreasing
Lockheed Martin Corporat.. 305.76 0.4% Stock price increasing

Latest news

13:00
2River Consulting Group Launches Free Version of LIFT AI Software for Lenders
13:00
Mersana Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference
13:00
Aptinyx to Present at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
13:00
Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference
12:55
Research Report Identifies E*TRADE Financial, Kennedy-Wilson, Alteryx, PTC Therapeutics, Ocean Power Technologies, and NuVasive with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
12:52
BioSig Appoints Barry Keenan as Vice President of Engineering
12:51
Marias Technology Hired by Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Company
12:50
Medexus Granted Authorization by Health Canada to Distribute Treosulfan in Canada
12:50
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for AMC Entertainment, Spirit Airlines, Voyager Therapeutics, CIT Group, Kaman, and CommVault — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 13:16:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-06 14:16:36 - 2019-03-06 13:16:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY