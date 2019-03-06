06/03/2019 19:31:44

GEX Management Announces Strategic Staffing Partnership With Ohio Based Healthcare Group

Dallas, Texas, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management, Inc. (GEX), a Dallas based business services company (GEX, OTCQB symbol GXXM), executed a strategic staffing agreement with Meritra Health (Meritra), a leading Ohio based Healthcare group to deliver staffing, HR management, payroll processing and benefit administration services to Meritra’s healthcare and clinical practice centers.

Dr. Naveen Bekkam, Meritra’s President and CEO, stated that, “We are very excited to partner with GEX Management in managing our growing staffing services needs as we expand and establish our presence to meet the health care needs across several Central Ohio communities. The ability to work with a strategic partner that has shown strong delivery excellence in meeting complex healthcare staffing needs will be key to our growth initiatives and I look forward to working with GEX in sharing their expertise to help achieve our corporate objectives”

Mr. Sri Vanamali, GEX Executive Director, stated that, “Meritra has a proven model of providing transformational inpatient care through its healthcare service centers in Ohio. GEX is excited to partner with Meritra in helping create staffing and service synergies to support their model aimed at providing the best quality patient care at affordable costs.”

About Meritra Health

Meritra Health is a Columbus, Ohio based Healthcare Group consisting of standard general practitioners and specialists offices providing primary care, pain management, chiropractic, hospitalist and urgent care services across Central Ohio.

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. Is a Professional Services, Staffing and licensed Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Company providing strategy consulting, staffing and comprehensive back office and PEO services to clients in a variety of industries. GEX Management services include Staffing, HR, Payroll, Risk & Compliance, and Strategy Consulting, and provides progressive and complete solutions for employee management and operational needs. https://www.gexmanagement.com

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, GEX Management, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE GEX Management, Inc.

Media Contact:

Joshua Rebecca,

Director of Media Relations

Email address: jrebecca@gexmanagement.com

GEX logo 38.jpg

