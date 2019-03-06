06/03/2019 00:29:28

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Axon Enterprise, Inc. Investors (AAXN)

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) Announces its investigation on behalf of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) investors concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased Axon stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244 or Garth Spencer, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at gspencer@glancylaw.com or at 212-682-5340.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

Garth Spencer, 212-682-5340

gspencer@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Related content
12 Dec - 
Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resor..
14 Nov - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Northwest ..
08 Oct - 
Verizon unveils new connected body camera with Axon at ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:29 AAXN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Axon Enterprise, Inc. Investors (AAXN)
12 Dec VZ
Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, M.D.C., and TG Therapeutics Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
14 Nov ENT
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Northwest Pipe, JBG SMITH Properties, Axon Enterprise, Aspen Aerogels, Global Eagle Entertainment, and CPI Aerostructures — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
08 Oct VZ
Verizon unveils new connected body camera with Axon at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference
15 Jun OLN
Report: Developing Opportunities within Axon Enterprise, Old Dominion Freight Line, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V, Olin, and CBRE Group — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
19 Apr FOX
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BIOHAVEN PHARM, WEC Energy Group, Axon Enterprise, Tutor Perini, Waste Management, and Twenty-First Century Fox — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene’s LX Technology Successfully Detects Pathogenic E. coli O157:H7 Bacteria from Romaine Lettuce Wash
2
Global Pneumatic Diaphragm Pumps market to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2024
3
WatchGuard Expands Secure Wi-Fi Portfolio with 802.11ac Wave 2 Access Point for Midsize Enterprises
4
WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems
5
Meritage Homes announces preliminary orders for the first two months of 2019

Related stock quotes

Axon Enterprise Inc 51.40 0.4% Stock price increasing

Latest news

01:07
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
01:03
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
00:51
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)
00:44
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
00:44
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF)
00:41
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)
00:34
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 02:10:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-06 03:10:25 - 2019-03-06 02:10:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY