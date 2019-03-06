06/03/2019 00:34:07

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ)

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation on behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) investors concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased Health Insurance Innovations stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244 or Garth Spencer, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at gspencer@glancylaw.com or at 212-682-5340.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

Garth Spencer, 212-682-5340

gspencer@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Related content
05 Mar - 
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Health Insurance Innovations..
05 Mar - 
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf..
03 Mar - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:34 HIIQ
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ)
05 Mar HIIQ
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019
05 Mar HIIQ
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida against Hea
03 Mar KHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01 Mar HIIQ
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. – HIIQ
01 Mar HIIQ
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. - HIIQ
28 Feb AEP
Recent Analysis Shows Flex, Shaw Communications, Central European Media Enterprises, Lazard, Health Insurance Innovations, and American Electric Power Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
26 Feb HIIQ
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019
25 Feb HIIQ
HIIQ CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. – HIIQ
24 Feb HIIQ
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. - HIIQ

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene’s LX Technology Successfully Detects Pathogenic E. coli O157:H7 Bacteria from Romaine Lettuce Wash
2
Global Pneumatic Diaphragm Pumps market to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2024
3
WatchGuard Expands Secure Wi-Fi Portfolio with 802.11ac Wave 2 Access Point for Midsize Enterprises
4
WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems
5
Meritage Homes announces preliminary orders for the first two months of 2019

Related stock quotes

Health Insurance Innovat.. 36.77 1.8% Stock price increasing

Latest news

01:37
F&M Bank Opens New Branch Office in Lockeford
01:07
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
01:03
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
00:44
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF)
00:41
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)
00:34
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ)
00:32
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $375.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 02:10:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-06 03:10:21 - 2019-03-06 02:10:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY