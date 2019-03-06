06/03/2019 17:55:27

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net income of $0.31 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, as compared to a net loss of $153,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017.

Bancorp reported net income of $1.58 million, or $0.56 per basic and diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $0.91 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2017.  Net loans grew by $27.6 million, or 10.24% during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018, compared to $6.4 million, or 2.46% growth during the same period of 2017.  At December 31, 2018, Bancorp had total assets of $413.0 million.  Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, paid its 106th consecutive quarterly dividend on February 1, 2019.

During 2018, the Company conducted a periodic review of the estimated direct cost to originate loans resulting in a change to the estimated materiality of these costs.  Prior to January 1, 2018, the Company expensed direct costs to originate loans in the period incurred based on management’s judgement that the costs were immaterial.  This yearlong project resulted in a change in the estimated materiality of these costs.  Effective January 1, 2018, the Company increased its estimates for these costs and changed its accounting method from expense as incurred to defer and amortize in accordance with accounting standard 310-20 Receivables – Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs.  This preferred method recognizes loan interest income and costs incurred to generate the revenue in the same period.  The effect of this change in accounting method was inseparable from the effect of the change in accounting estimate, and therefore, accounted for as a change in estimate.  As a result, the Company began recognizing certain direct loan origination costs over the life of the related loan as a reduction of the loan’s yield by the interest method based on the contractual term of the loan.  In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a reduction of noninterest expense and an increase in loan balances of $375,000, and reduced loan balances and loan interest income by $51,000 due to the amortization of deferred costs.  The effect of these adjustments increased income before taxes for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018 by $324,000 and increased net income by $300,000 or $0.11 per basic and diluted common share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.

“Consistent with the first three quarters of 2018, we continued to show positive momentum during the fourth quarter even when considering the impact of the change in estimate noted above.  We expanded our net interest margin and net interest income reflects outstanding credit quality, disciplined loan pricing and a beneficial balance sheet structure,” stated John D. Long, President and CEO.  “We continue to invest in technology systems that allow us to remain competitive in the rapidly changing technology environment.  As such, our strong fundamental performance was somewhat offset by the significant technology and infrastructure investments made across the Company.  We are encouraged by the progress of the past year and remain confident that these investments have built a foundation for sustainable growth in 2019 and beyond.”

“Tax law changes in the fourth quarter of 2017 impacted the comparability of our quarterly and year-over-year income metrics,” continued Mr. Long.  “However, I am pleased about 2018 results, with net income of $0.31 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 301% from the fourth quarter of 2017.  In addition, net income of $1.58 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased $0.67 million, or 74%, over the $0.91 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.  Headquartered in the dynamic Northern Anne Arundel County market, we believe the Bank is well positioned with sound asset growth, asset quality and capital levels, a widening net interest margin, and an experienced and seasoned executive team.  We remain deeply committed to serving the financial needs of the community through the development of new loan and deposit products.”

Highlights for the Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2018

Bancorp continued to grow organically in the fourth quarter of 2018 driven primarily by favorable net loan growth.  Bancorp has strong liquidity and capital positions that provide ample capacity for future growth, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 13.18% at December 31, 2018, as compared to 13.84% for the same period of 2017.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 was 0.30%, as compared to -0.16% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017.  Return on average equity for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 was 3.74%, as compared to -1.75% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017.  Return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 0.39%, as compared to 0.23% for the year ended December 31, 2017.  Return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 4.74%, as compared to 2.65% for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the Tax Act), signed into law on December 22, 2017, reduced the US federal corporate tax rate from 34% to 21%.  At December 31, 2018, we completed our accounting for the tax effects of enactment of the Tax Act.  We re-measured all deferred tax assets (“DTA”) and liabilities (“DTL”) based on the rates at which they are expected to reverse in the future.  We recognized an income tax expense of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 related to adjusting our net deferred tax asset balance to reflect the new corporate tax rate.  In addition, DTAs/DTLs related to available for sale (“AFS”) securities unrealized losses that were revalued as of December 31, 2017 noted above created a “stranded tax effects” in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (“AOCI”) due to enactment of the Tax Act.  The issue arose due to the nature of generally accepted accounting principles recognition of tax rate change-effects on the AFS DTA/DTL revaluation as an adjustment to income tax provision.  In February 2018, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2018-02 - Income Statement – Reporting Comprehensive Income (Topic 220).  The Company early adopted the provisions of ASU 2018-02 and recorded a reclassification adjustment of $104,000 from AOCI to retained earnings for stranded tax effects related to AFS securities as a result of the newly enacted corporate tax rate.  The amount of the reclassification was the difference between the 34% historical corporate tax rate and the newly enacted 21% corporate tax rate. 

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $12.10 at December 31, 2018, as compared to $12.15 per share at December 31, 2017.

At December 31, 2018, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels.  The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 12.27% at December 31, 2018, as compared to 12.83% at December 31, 2017.  Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $413.0 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $23.5 million or 6.03%, from $389.5 million at December 31, 2017.  Investment securities were $81.6 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $7.7 million or 8.62%, from $89.3 million at December 31, 2017.  Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $299.1 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $27.5 million or 10.13%, from $271.6 million at December 31, 2017.  Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) decreased $0.9 million or 9.80% from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 primarily due to the redemption of BOLI policies.  Net deferred tax assets decreased $1.0 million and accrued taxes receivable increased $0.7 million from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 primarily due to the elimination of the alternative minimum tax under the Tax Act. 

Total deposits were $322.5 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $11.7 million or 3.50%, from $334.2 million at December 31, 2017.  Noninterest-bearing deposits were $101.4 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $2.5 million or 2.55%, from $104.0 million at December 31, 2017.  Interest-bearing deposits were $221.1 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $9.1 million or 3.95%, from $230.2 million at December 31, 2017.  Total borrowings were $55.0 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $35.0 million or 175.00%, from $20.0 million at December 31, 2017.

Stockholders’ equity was $34.1 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $9,000 from $34.0 million at December 31, 2017.  The unrealized gains on interest rate swap contracts, 2018 retained earnings and stock issuances under the dividend reinvestment program, offset by $0.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with net unrealized losses on the available for sale bond portfolio drove the increase in stockholders’ equity.

Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 0.70% of total assets at December 31, 2018, as compared to 0.94% for the same period of 2017.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

Net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 was $0.31 million, as compared to a net loss of $0.15 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 totaled $3.24 million, as compared to $3.01 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017.  Average loan balances increased to $298 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $270 million for the same period of 2017.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 was 3.26%, as compared to 3.20% for the same period of 2017.  Higher average balances and yields on interest-earning assets were the primary driver of year-over-year results, as the average balance increased $22 million and the yield on interest-earning assets increased 0.17% from 3.69% to 3.86%, offset by the cost of funds which increased 0.12% from 0.51% to 0.63% for the three-month periods ending December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 was $255,000, as compared to $93,000 for the same period of 2017.  The increase for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 primarily reflects loan growth, increased net charge offs, and change in product mix.  As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $2.54 million at December 31, 2018, representing 0.85% of total loans, as compared to $2.59 million, or 0.95% of total loans at December 31, 2017.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 was $313,000, as compared to $349,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017.  

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, noninterest expense was $2.94 million, as compared to $2.70 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017.  The primary contributors to the $0.24 million increase, when compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2017 were increases in FDIC insurance costs, other insurance costs and other loan expense.

For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 was $1.58 million, as compared to net income of $0.91 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017.

Net interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 totaled $12.6 million, as compared to $11.7 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017.  Average earning loan balances increased to $287 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $270 million for the same period of 2017.

Net interest margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 was 3.26%, as compared to 3.12% for the same period of 2017.  Higher average balances and yields on interest-earning assets were the primary driver of year-over-year results, as the average balance increased $12 million and the yield on interest-earning assets increased 0.17% from 3.64% to 3.81%, offset by the cost of funds which increased 0.03% from 0.54% to 0.57% for the three-month periods ending December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The provision for loan losses for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 was $856,000, as compared to $336,000 for the same period of 2017.  The increase for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 was primarily driven by $700,000 increase in net loan charge offs year-over-year.  As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $2.54 million at December 31, 2018, representing 0.85% of total loans, as compared to $2.59 million, or 0.95% of total loans for the same period of 2017.

Noninterest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 was $1.52 million, as compared to $1.29 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017.  The increase for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 was primarily driven by $308,000 gain on redemptions of BOLI policies.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018, noninterest expense was $11.5 million, as compared to $10.8 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017.  The primary contributors to the $0.7 million increase, when compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 were increases in salary and employee benefits, legal, accounting and other professional fees, FDIC insurance costs, and loan collection costs, partially offset by decreases in advertising and marketing related expenses.  

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland.  Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally-owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County.  The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations.  The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans.  The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers.  Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.  These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions.  Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true.  For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact:

Jeffrey D. Harris, Chief Financial Officer

410-768-8883

jdharris@bogb.net

106 Padfield Blvd

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

 

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 

(dollars in thousands) 
      
      
 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

  2018   2018   2017 
 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

ASSETS

     
Cash and due from banks$  2,605  $  5,282  $  2,610 
Interest bearing deposits with banks and federal funds sold 13,349   10,208   9,995 

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents

 15,954   15,490   12,605 
      
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   81,572     84,029     89,349 
Restricted equity securities, at cost   2,481     2,073     1,232 
            
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 299,120   294,981   271,612 
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (2,541)  (2,455)  (2,589)

Loans, net

 296,579   292,526   269,023 
      
Real estate acquired through foreclosure   705     705   114 
Premises and equipment, net 3,106   3,154   3,371 
Bank owned life insurance 7,860   7,818   8,713 
Deferred tax assets, net 1,392   2,863   2,429 
Accrued interest receivable 1,198   1,233   1,133 
Accrued taxes receivable   1,177     -   465 
Prepaid expenses 466   516   433 
Other assets 556   958   583 

Total Assets

 

$

 

 

413,046

  

$

 

 

411,365

  

$

 

 

389,450

 
      

LIABILITIES

     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$  101,369  $  107,921  $  104,017 
Interest-bearing deposits 221,084   228,926   230,221 
Total Deposits 322,453   336,847   334,238 
      
Short-term borrowings 55,000   40,000   20,000 
Defined pension liability 285   323   335 
Accrued Taxes Payable   -    102     -  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,257   749   835 

Total Liabilities

 378,995   378,021   355,408 
            

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

           
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares,  issued and outstanding 2,814,157, 2,810,961, and 2,801,149, shares as of December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively.  2,814    2,811    2,801 
Additional paid-in capital 10,401   10,368   10,267 
Retained earnings 22,066   21,936   21,605 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,230)  (1,771)  (631)

Total Stockholders' Equity

 34,051   33,344   34,042 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

 

 

413,046

  

$

 

 

411,365

  

$

 

 

389,450

 
      

 

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

  

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
        
        
 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

2018

(unaudited)

 

2017

(unaudited)

 

2018

(unaudited)

 

2017

(audited)

INTEREST INCOME

       
Interest and fees on loans$  3,249  $  2,918  $  12,348 $  11,421
Interest and dividends on securities   515     484     2,100    2,007
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold   80     64     245    179
Total Interest Income 3,844   3,466   14,693  13,607
        

INTEREST EXPENSE

       
Interest on deposits   352     316     1,348    1,300
Interest on short-term borrowings   247     143     754    452
Interest on long-term borrowings   -     -     -    185
Total Interest Expense 599   459   2,102  1,937
        
Net Interest Income 3,245   3,007   12,591  11,670
Provision for loan losses   255     93     856    336
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,990   2,914   11,735  11,334
        

NONINTEREST INCOME

       
Service charges on deposit accounts   61     73     248    281
Other fees and commissions   210     228     774    802
Gains on redemption of BOLI policies   -     -     308    -
Gain on securities sold   -     -     -    1
Income on life insurance   42     48     172    199
Gains on sale of OREO   -     -     15    -
Other income   -     -     -    2
Total Noninterest Income 313   349   1,517  1,285
        

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

       
Salary and employee benefits   1,513     1,550     6,593    6,165
Occupancy and equipment expenses   320     315     1,170    1,180
Legal, accounting and other professional fees   196     220     917    780
Data processing and item processing services   160     132     614    574
FDIC insurance costs   127     63     314    251
Advertising and marketing related expenses   39     52     104    162
Loan collection costs   (8)    5     145    78
Telephone costs   73     64     253    276
Other expenses   518     296     1,429    1,329
Total Noninterest Expenses 2,938   2,697   11,539  10,795
        
Income before income taxes 365   566   1,713  1,824
Income tax expense   58     719     130    913
        

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

 

 

307

  

$

 

 

(153

)

 

$

 

 

1,583

 

$

 

 

911

        

Basic and diluted net income (loss)

 

per share of common stock

 

$

 

 

0.11

  

$

 

 

(0.05

)

 

$

 

 

0.56

 

$

 

 

0.33

        

 

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

For the year ended December, 2018 (unaudited) and 2017

 

(dollars in thousands) 
          
          
       

Accumulated

  
       

Other

  
   

Additional

   

Comprehensive

 

Total

 

Common

 

 

Paid-in

 

Retained

 

(Loss)

 

Stockholders'

 

Stock

 

Capital

 

Earnings

 

Income

 

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2016

$  2,787 $  10,130 $  21,707  $  (810) $  33,814 
          
Net income   -    -    911     -     911 
Cash dividends, $0.30 per share   -    -    (1,117)    -     (1,117)
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan   14    137    -     -     151 
Reclassification adjustment for stranded income tax effects in accumulated other comprehensive income stranded income tax effects in  accumulated other comprehensive income       104     (104)  
Other comprehensive income   -    -    -     283     283 

Balance, December 31, 2017

$  2,801 $  10,267 $  21,605  $  (631) $  34,042 
  
          
       

Accumulated

  
   

Additional

   

Other

 

Total

 

Common

 

 

Paid-in

 

Retained

 

Comprehensive

 

Stockholders'

 

Stock

 

Capital

 

Earnings

 

(Loss)

 

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2017

$  2,801 $  10,267 $  21,605  $  (631) $  34,042 
          
Net income   -    -    1,583     -     1,583 
Cash dividends, $0.40 per share   -    -    (1,122)    -     (1,122)
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan   13    134    -     -     147 
Other comprehensive loss   -    -    -     (599)    (599)

Balance, December 31, 2018

$  2,814 $  10,401 $  22,066  $  (1,230) $  34,051 
 

 

THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE

        

CAPITAL RATIOS

           
(dollars in thousands)           
 
 
          

To Be Well

          

Capitalized Under

      

To Be Considered

  

Prompt Corrective

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adequately Capitaliz

ed

 

 

Action Provisions

 

Amount

Ratio

 

Amount

Ratio

 

Amount

Ratio

As of December 31, 2018:

           
(unaudited)           
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital$  34,77812.27% $  12,7574.50% $  18,4276.50%
Total Risk-Based Capital $  37,35413.18% $  22,6798.00% $  28,34910.00%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $  34,77812.27% $  17,0096.00% $  22,6798.00%
Tier 1 Leverage $  34,7788.52% $  16,3304.00% $  20,4135.00%
            

As of September 30, 2018:

           
(unaudited)           
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital$32,78111.75% $12,5514.50% $18,1306.50%
Total Risk-Based Capital $35,26012.64% $22,3138.00% $27,89210.00%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $32,78111.75% $16,7356.00% $22,3138.00%
Tier 1 Leverage $32,7818.08% $16,2304.00% $20,2875.00%
            

As of December 31, 2017:

           
(audited)           
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital$32,94412.83% $11,5524.50% $16,6866.50%
Total Risk-Based Capital $35,54113.84% $20,5378.00% $25,67110.00%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $32,94412.83% $15,4036.00% $20,5378.00%
Tier 1 Leverage $32,9288.43% $15,6174.00% $19,5215.00%
            

 

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
  
           
  

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

  

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

   2018   2018   2017   2018   2017 
  

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

           

Financial Data

          
Assets $  413,046  $  411,365  $  389,450  $  413,046  $  389,450 
Investment securities    81,572     84,029     89,349     81,572     89,349 
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)    299,120     294,981     271,612     299,120     271,612 
Allowance for loan losses    2,541     2,455     2,589     2,541     2,589 
Deposits    322,453     336,847     334,238     322,453     334,238 
Borrowings    55,000     40,000     20,000     55,000     20,000 
Stockholders' equity    34,051     33,344     34,042     34,051     34,042 
Net income  307   542   (153)  1,583   911 
           

Average Balances

          
Assets $  408,958  $  407,660  $  391,254  $  400,930  $  392,363 
Investment securities  85,055   88,611   90,084   89,351   91,634 
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)  297,791   293,949   270,402   286,702   269,600 
Deposits  332,284   338,412   335,312   335,167   335,805 
Borrowings  42,748   34,487   20,501   31,595   21,458 
Stockholders' equity    32,580   33,831   34,638   33,392   34,322 
           

Performance Ratios

          
Annualized return on average assets  0.30%  0.54%  -0.16%  0.39%  0.23%
Annualized return on average equity  3.74%  6.50%  -1.75%  4.74%  2.65%
Net interest margin  3.26%  3.34%  3.20%  3.26%  3.12%
Dividend payout ratio  91%  52%  -183%  71%  123%
Book value per share $  12.10  $  11.86  $  12.15  $  12.10  $  12.15 
Basic and diluted net income per share 0.11   0.19   (0.05)  0.56   0.33 
Cash dividends declared per share  0.10   0.10   0.10   0.40   0.40 
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding  2,813,045   2,809,834   2,799,832   2,808,031   2,794,381 
           

Asset Quality Ratios

          
Allowance for loan losses to loans  0.85%  0.83%  0.95%  0.85%  0.95%
Nonperforming loans to avg. loans  0.73%  0.82%  1.32%  0.76%  1.32%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans  128.7%  112.1%  77.7%  128.7%  77.7%
Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans 0.23%  0.10%  0.19%  0.32%  0.09%
           

Capital Ratios

          
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital  12.27%  11.75%  12.83%  12.27%  12.83%
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio  12.27%  11.75%  12.83%  12.27%  12.83%
Leverage Ratio  8.52%  8.08%  8.43%  8.52%  8.43%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio  13.18%  12.64%  13.84%  13.18%  13.84%
           

 

Glen Burnie Bancorp Logo (1).jpg

Related content
10 Jan - 
Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 4Q 2018 Dividend
23 Oct - 
Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2018 Result..
11 Oct - 
Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 3Q 2018 Dividend
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:55 GLBZ
Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
10 Jan GLBZ
Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 4Q 2018 Dividend
23 Oct GLBZ
Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
11 Oct GLBZ
Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 3Q 2018 Dividend
16 Aug GLBZ
Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces New Board Members
30 Jul GLBZ
Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
13 Jul GLBZ
Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 2Q 2018 Dividend
26 Apr GLBZ
Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2018 Results
12 Apr GLBZ
Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 1Q 2018 Dividend

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
Flex Leasing Power and Service Announces New Financing Led by Texas Capital Bank to Meet Growing Demand
4
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
5
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs

Related stock quotes

Glen Burnie Bancorp 11.65 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

18:15
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
18:15
Monaco Telecom and Huawei Sign a New Strategic Agreement on Internet of Things to Support 5G Nation Project Initiated by Monaco
18:13
Tenable.io Wins Best Vulnerability Management Solution at 2019 SC Awards
18:12
GSI Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference
18:10
Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup Launches with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful and Local Partners
18:00
Maxis and Huawei Sign MoU on 5G Acceleration Program
17:58
Boost Brain Health by Challenging Your Mind
17:56
The observation status of Indentive AB is removed (72/19)
17:55
Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 18:40:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-06 19:40:33 - 2019-03-06 18:40:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY