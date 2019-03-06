Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 4.9% for the Month of February

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of February 2019, compared to traffic figures for February 2018.

During February 2019, total terminal passengers increased by 4.9% at the Company’s 13 airports, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 3.5%, while international passenger traffic increased by 6.6%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Feb-18 Feb-19 Change Jan-Feb 18 Jan-Feb 19 Change Guadalajara 719.6 734.9 2.1 % 1,509.5 1,538.1 1.9 % Tijuana* 401.3 409.8 2.1 % 849.2 865.1 1.9 % Puerto Vallarta 99.6 103.1 3.6 % 211.0 225.5 6.9 % Los Cabos 117.4 119.2 1.5 % 243.2 253.7 4.3 % Montego Bay 0.6 0.6 -3.3 % 1.2 1.2 -0.8 % Guanajuato 103.7 134.9 30.1 % 221.9 298.2 34.4 % Hermosillo 119.2 114.7 -3.8 % 251.9 240.9 -4.4 % Mexicali 76.5 77.4 1.3 % 164.6 169.7 3.1 % Morelia 26.0 33.2 27.7 % 59.4 71.8 21.0 % La Paz 61.6 63.1 2.3 % 129.8 135.2 4.2 % Aguascalientes 46.0 43.1 -6.3 % 99.0 89.9 -9.1 % Los Mochis 24.9 25.6 2.9 % 53.7 53.9 0.2 % Manzanillo 7.8 7.2 -7.0 % 15.9 16.1 1.4 % Total 1,804.2 1,866.7 3.5 % 3,810.3 3,959.4 3.9 %

nternational Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Feb-18 Feb-19 Change Jan-Feb 18 Jan-Feb 19 Change Guadalajara 279.3 279.7 0.2 % 655.2 661.8 1.0 % Tijuana* 144.5 175.7 21.6 % 348.5 435.1 24.8 % Puerto Vallarta 376.1 388.1 3.2 % 774.6 797.2 2.9 % Los Cabos 307.1 319.8 4.2 % 624.3 645.5 3.4 % Montego Bay 359.6 405.8 12.8 % 769.9 844.9 9.7 % Guanajuato 48.6 48.2 -0.8 % 120.1 114.3 -4.9 % Hermosillo 5.3 5.2 -1.3 % 12.1 11.8 -2.2 % Mexicali 0.4 0.4 9.7 % 0.9 0.9 -3.9 % Morelia 28.1 29.6 5.5 % 63.2 67.2 6.3 % La Paz 0.9 1.0 8.2 % 1.8 2.0 12.4 % Aguascalientes 11.6 12.7 9.9 % 28.7 30.4 5.7 % Los Mochis 0.4 0.5 5.3 % 1.1 1.2 8.8 % Manzanillo 13.1 12.3 -6.4 % 27.3 23.6 -13.5 % Total 1,574.9 1,679.1 6.6 % 3,427.7 3,635.7 6.1 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Feb-18 Feb-19 Change Jan-Feb 18 Jan-Feb 19 Change Guadalajara 998.9 1,014.6 1.6 % 2,164.7 2,199.9 1.6 % Tijuana* 545.8 585.6 7.3 % 1,197.8 1,300.2 8.5 % Puerto Vallarta 475.6 491.2 3.3 % 985.6 1,022.7 3.8 % Los Cabos 424.5 439.0 3.4 % 867.5 899.2 3.7 % Montego Bay 360.2 406.3 12.8 % 771.1 846.2 9.7 % Guanajuato 152.3 183.1 20.2 % 342.0 412.5 20.6 % Hermosillo 124.5 119.9 -3.7 % 264.0 252.7 -4.3 % Mexicali 76.8 77.8 1.3 % 165.5 170.6 3.0 % Morelia 54.1 62.8 16.2 % 122.6 139.0 13.4 % La Paz 62.5 64.0 2.4 % 131.5 137.2 4.3 % Aguascalientes 57.6 55.8 -3.1 % 127.7 120.3 -5.8 % Los Mochis 25.3 26.1 3.0 % 54.8 55.0 0.4 % Manzanillo 20.9 19.5 -6.7 % 43.2 39.7 -8.0 % Total 3,379.1 3,545.8 4.9 % 7,238.0 7,595.1 4.9 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users:

Feb-18 Feb-19 Change Jan-Feb 18 Jan-Feb 19 Change CBX Users 139.2 172.4 23.9% 336.1 427.9 27.3%

Highlights for the Period:

Seats and Load Factors: In February 2019, GAP registered a 2.9% increase in the number of seats available compared to February 2018; while load factors for the month increased by 1.7 percentage points, from 79.0% in February 2018 to 80.7% in February 2019.

New Routes:

Guadalajara to Acapulco: Volaris

Guadalajara to Chetumal: Volaris

Montego Bay to Philadelphia: Frontier

Montego Bay to Orlando: Spirit

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

