06/03/2019 00:44:11

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. investors (“Conagra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAG) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 20, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results for 2Q 2019, including net sales for its recently-acquired Pinnacle segment that were “below expectations due to weak performance across a range of significant brands,” which resulted in much negative scrutiny by analysts, questioning whether Conagra had performed proper due diligence in the transaction. On this news, shares of Conagra fell $2.13 or nearly 9%, to close at 22.15 on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Conagra securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Related content
05 Mar - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
04 Mar - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BRS, AVP, CAG and AMRN: Levi & ..
03 Mar - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:44 CAG
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
05 Mar AMRN
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BRS, AVP, CAG and AMRN
04 Mar AMRN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BRS, AVP, CAG and AMRN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
03 Mar KHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02 Mar CAG
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)
01 Mar CAG
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG
01 Mar KHC
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BRS, KHC, CAG and AMRN
01 Mar CAG
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Conagra Brands, Camden Property Trust, AxoGen, Tupperware Brands, Preferred Apartment Communities, and Dorman Products — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
28 Feb AMRN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ARLO ATVI CAG AMRN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
27 Feb CAG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, DPLO and CAG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene’s LX Technology Successfully Detects Pathogenic E. coli O157:H7 Bacteria from Romaine Lettuce Wash
2
Global Pneumatic Diaphragm Pumps market to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2024
3
WatchGuard Expands Secure Wi-Fi Portfolio with 802.11ac Wave 2 Access Point for Midsize Enterprises
4
WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems
5
MDxHealth : SelectMDx® Liquid Biopsy Test for Prostate Cancer Included in the 2019 Italian Society of Urology Guidelines

Related stock quotes

ConAgra Brands Inc 22.87 -1.3% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

02:34
Four ways to reimagine STEM education
02:06
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
02:00
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
01:37
F&M Bank Opens New Branch Office in Lockeford
01:07
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
01:03
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
00:51
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY)
00:44
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
00:44
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 04:11:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-06 05:11:23 - 2019-03-06 04:11:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY