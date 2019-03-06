Maxis and Huawei Sign MoU on 5G Acceleration Program

Barcelona, SPAIN, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Maxis, the leading converged communications and digital services company in Malaysia and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during 2019 Mobile World Congress. Both parties will collaborate to accelerate 5G in Malaysia. This MoU aims to cooperate on full-fledged 5G trials with end-to-end systems and services.

Signing on behalf of Maxis were Gokhan Ogut, CEO-designate and Morten Bangsgaard, Chief Technology Officer. Meanwhile, Huawei was represented by its Rotating Chairman, Guo Ping, its President of Southern Pacific Region, Jeffery Liu and its CEO of Malaysia, Michael Yuan.

Gokhan Ogut said: “Maxis has long started its 5G journey, and we are already focusing on live trials, investments and evolving our network infrastructure to be ready for a future where smart solutions will be part of everyday life. We are pleased to be working with world-class technology leader and long term partner Huawei on our 5G trials, and to be a pioneer in bringing the latest technologies to Malaysia once again. At Maxis, we have been maintaining our network leadership in terms of speed, quality and performance in Malaysia, and we look forward to delivering the best 5G innovation for both consumers and businesses for the future.”

Michael Yuan said: “We would like to thank Maxis for years of trust and support. The development of 5G needs the cooperation of all different partners, working together to innovate together. We are very happy to sign this MoU with Maxis, which shows the commitment of both companies to the future of 5G in Malaysia. As a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure, Huawei is committed to helping Maxis to expand the boundaries of their business and find paths to new growth with our full-series, all-scenario simplified 5G products. We have signed over 30 commercial contracts as of now and shipped more than 40,000 5G base stations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.”

MWC 2019 runs from February 25 to February 28 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei showcases its products and solutions at booth 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1, booth 3I30 in Hall 3, the Innovation City zone in Hall 4, booth 7C21 and 7C31 in Hall 7. For more information, please visit https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2019

