06/03/2019 21:30:00

MeiraGTx to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 2:35 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of MeiraGTx’s presentation and the accompanying presentation materials will be available from the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with five programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia and xerophthalmia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com.

Contacts

Investors:

MeiraGTx

Elizabeth Broder

(646) 860-7983

Investors@meiragtx.com

or

Media:

W2O pure

Christiana Pascale

(212) 267-6722

cpascale@purecommunications.com

MGX logo.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
39
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
31
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
24
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
20
11:12
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
18
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
05 Mar
 
Men pas nu på.....Der er stadig ytringsfrihed i Danmark og indlæg skal i hvert fald ikke slettes, bl..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
4
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF)

Latest news

21:46
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in Syneos Health, Inc. to Contact the Firm
21:45
Mistras Group Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and 2018 Year End Results on March 12, 2019
21:45
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation Appoints John W. Quill As A Director
21:37
Aptevo Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
21:30
Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 14, 2019
21:30
MeiraGTx to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
21:30
Digital Asset Monetary Network’s Equity Portfolio Surpasses Its Total Market Value

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 22:02:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-06 23:02:54 - 2019-03-06 22:02:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY