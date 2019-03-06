06/03/2019 22:29:54

MRI Interventions, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 11

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRI Interventions, Inc. (OTCQB:MRIC), a platform neurosurgery company with products designed to deliver navigation, ablation, deep brain stimulation, biopsy and gene therapy, today announced that it will release financial results for its 2018 fourth quarter and full year, which ended December 31, 2018, on Monday, March 11, 2019 after the market close. The company will subsequently conduct a conference call and webcast to review its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time).

Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the conference call may do so via telephone at (877) 407-9034, or at (201) 493-6737 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada. Callers should dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time.

A live and archived webcast may be accessed by visiting the company's website at www.mriinterventions.com, by selecting “Investors” / “News” / “IR Calendar.”

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the call until March 25, 2019 by calling (877) 660-6853, or (201) 612-7415 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada, and then entering conference ID number 413671.

About MRI Interventions, Inc.

MRI Interventions is a leading platform company for MRI-Guided Neurosurgery Procedures, including deep-brain stimulation, ablation, aspiration, biopsy, and gene therapy delivery. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System is FDA cleared and CE marked, and is installed in more than 55 surgical centers in the U.S. To date, nearly 3,000 procedures have been performed leveraging the sub-millimetric accuracy of the ClearPoint platform. For more information, please visit www.mriinterventions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning MRI Interventions, Inc.’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing; estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; future revenues from sales of the company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and the company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2018, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before April 1, 2019.

Contact Information:

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

MRI Interventions, Inc. logo

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
39
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
31
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
24
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
20
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
18
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
05 Mar
 
Men pas nu på.....Der er stadig ytringsfrihed i Danmark og indlæg skal i hvert fald ikke slettes, bl..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
4
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF)

Latest news

23:03
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019
23:00
Global Water Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
23:00
Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
22:29
MRI Interventions, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 11
22:15
Alector to Present at Investor Conferences in March
22:07
Legum & Norman Participates in Community Associations Institute - Chesapeake Chapter Board Member Educational Seminar
22:02
Shawcor Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
22:01
Siyata Mobile Demonstrating Uniden® UV350 with AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk at IWCE 2019
22:01
Shawcor Declares Quarterly Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 23:41:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-07 00:41:47 - 2019-03-06 23:41:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY