06/03/2019 10:10:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 6

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 05 March 2019, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1210.64p

Related stock quotes

Fundsmith Emerging Equit.. 1,237.00 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

