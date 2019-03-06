New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, General Electric, Ares Management, Main Street Capital, Public Storage, and Viavi Solutions — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

ELY DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ELY GE DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=GE ARES DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ARES MAIN DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MAIN PSA DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PSA VIAV DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VIAV

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 4th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY (ELY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Callaway Golf's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Callaway Golf reported revenue of $180.68MM vs $191.66MM (down 5.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.30 vs -$0.20. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Callaway Golf reported revenue of $1,242.83MM vs $1,048.74MM (up 18.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.11 vs $0.43 (up 158.14%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.17 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2020.

To read the full Callaway Golf Company (ELY) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ELY

-----------------------------------------

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE) REPORT OVERVIEW

General Electric's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, General Electric reported revenue of $33,278.00MM vs $31,603.00MM (up 5.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.07 vs -$1.27. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, General Electric reported revenue of $121,615.00MM vs $118,243.00MM (up 2.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.62 vs -$1.03. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Based on 5 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.63 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2020.

To read the full General Electric Company (GE) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=GE

-----------------------------------------

ARES MANAGEMENT L.P. (ARES) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ares Management's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Ares Management reported revenue of $247.43MM vs $375.10MM (down 34.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.40 (down 95.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Ares Management reported revenue of $958.46MM vs $1,479.94MM (down 35.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.62 (down 51.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.86 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2020.

To read the full Ares Management L.P. (ARES) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ARES

-----------------------------------------

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (MAIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Main Street Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $59.28MM vs $55.80MM (up 6.25%) and basic earnings per share $0.15 vs $1.07 (down 85.98%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $233.36MM vs $205.74MM (up 13.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.80 vs $3.01 (down 6.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.61 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2020.

To read the full Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MAIN

-----------------------------------------

PUBLIC STORAGE (PSA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Public Storage's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Public Storage reported revenue of $692.46MM vs $672.31MM (up 3.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.05 vs $1.93 (up 58.03%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Public Storage reported revenue of $2,754.28MM vs $2,668.53MM (up 3.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.56 vs $6.75 (up 26.81%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $10.88 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2020.

To read the full Public Storage (PSA) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PSA

-----------------------------------------

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. (VIAV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Viavi Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Viavi Solutions reported revenue of $306.90MM vs $205.40MM (up 49.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.06 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Viavi Solutions reported revenue of $880.40MM vs $811.40MM (up 8.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs $0.73. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.64 and is expected to report on August 13th, 2019.

To read the full Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VIAV

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.