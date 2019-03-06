06/03/2019 12:45:00

New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, General Electric, Ares Management, Main Street Capital, Public Storage, and Viavi Solutions — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

ELY DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ELY

GE DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=GE

ARES DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ARES

MAIN DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MAIN

PSA DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PSA

VIAV DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VIAV

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 4th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY (ELY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Callaway Golf's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Callaway Golf reported revenue of $180.68MM vs $191.66MM (down 5.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.30 vs -$0.20. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Callaway Golf reported revenue of $1,242.83MM vs $1,048.74MM (up 18.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.11 vs $0.43 (up 158.14%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.17 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2020.

To read the full Callaway Golf Company (ELY) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ELY

-----------------------------------------

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE) REPORT OVERVIEW

General Electric's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, General Electric reported revenue of $33,278.00MM vs $31,603.00MM (up 5.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.07 vs -$1.27. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, General Electric reported revenue of $121,615.00MM vs $118,243.00MM (up 2.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.62 vs -$1.03. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Based on 5 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.63 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2020.

To read the full General Electric Company (GE) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=GE

-----------------------------------------

ARES MANAGEMENT L.P. (ARES) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ares Management's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Ares Management reported revenue of $247.43MM vs $375.10MM (down 34.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.40 (down 95.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Ares Management reported revenue of $958.46MM vs $1,479.94MM (down 35.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.62 (down 51.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.86 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2020.

To read the full Ares Management L.P. (ARES) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ARES

-----------------------------------------

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (MAIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Main Street Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $59.28MM vs $55.80MM (up 6.25%) and basic earnings per share $0.15 vs $1.07 (down 85.98%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $233.36MM vs $205.74MM (up 13.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.80 vs $3.01 (down 6.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.61 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2020.

To read the full Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MAIN

-----------------------------------------

PUBLIC STORAGE (PSA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Public Storage's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Public Storage reported revenue of $692.46MM vs $672.31MM (up 3.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.05 vs $1.93 (up 58.03%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Public Storage reported revenue of $2,754.28MM vs $2,668.53MM (up 3.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.56 vs $6.75 (up 26.81%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $10.88 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2020.

To read the full Public Storage (PSA) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PSA

-----------------------------------------

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. (VIAV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Viavi Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Viavi Solutions reported revenue of $306.90MM vs $205.40MM (up 49.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.06 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Viavi Solutions reported revenue of $880.40MM vs $811.40MM (up 8.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs $0.73. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.64 and is expected to report on August 13th, 2019.

To read the full Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VIAV

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Related content
05 Mar - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TYME, SVXY, UXIN and GE: Levi &..
04 Mar - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZIV, ASTE, GE and MHLD: Levi & ..
04 Mar - 
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Ge..
Related debate
12:34 - 
GE er meget i medierne pga. forskellige vanskeligheder ..
20 Feb - 
Hej UBADK1   Det er svært at kende den ..
20 Feb - 
Hej Sylvia12, hvad anbefaler du mig (novise) at g&oslas..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12:34
GE
GE er meget i medierne pga. forskellige vanskeligheder og stor gæld, men som man kan læse er nogle a..
2

Regulatory news

12:45 GE
New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, General Electric, Ares Management, Main Street Capital, Public Storage, and Viavi Solutions — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019
05 Mar GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TYME, SVXY, UXIN and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
04 Mar GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZIV, ASTE, GE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
04 Mar GE
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for General Electric, Allison Transmission, ON Semiconductor, Benchmark Electronics, Blucora, and PBF Logistics LP — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
01 Mar GE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: UXIN WRCDF WCAGY GE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
28 Feb GE
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ASTE, GE, TAP and AVP
27 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MAXR, GE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
27 Feb GE
General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form 10-K
27 Feb GE
General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form S-3
26 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, AXGN, ASTE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
4
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
5
Flex Leasing Power and Service Announces New Financing Led by Texas Capital Bank to Meet Growing Demand

Related stock quotes

General Electric Company 9,890 -4.7% Stock price decreasing
Callaway Golf Company 17.53 0.5% Stock price increasing
Public Storage 213.15 0.4% Stock price increasing
Ares Management L.P. Com.. 22.87 -1.2% Stock price decreasing
Main Street Capital Corp.. 37.49 -1.2% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

13:00
2River Consulting Group Launches Free Version of LIFT AI Software for Lenders
13:00
Mersana Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference
13:00
Aptinyx to Present at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
13:00
Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference
12:55
Research Report Identifies E*TRADE Financial, Kennedy-Wilson, Alteryx, PTC Therapeutics, Ocean Power Technologies, and NuVasive with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
12:52
BioSig Appoints Barry Keenan as Vice President of Engineering
12:51
Marias Technology Hired by Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Company
12:50
Medexus Granted Authorization by Health Canada to Distribute Treosulfan in Canada
12:50
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for AMC Entertainment, Spirit Airlines, Voyager Therapeutics, CIT Group, Kaman, and CommVault — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 13:16:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-06 14:16:17 - 2019-03-06 13:16:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY