Press Release

Nicox Announces 2018 Financial Results and 2019 Milestones

Net revenue 1 increased by 74%

Loss before tax in 2018 reduced compared to 2017

Cash balance and 2019 loan financing provide strong foundation for rapid advancement of Nicox's clinical-stage programs

March 6, 2018 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the financial and operating results for Nicox and its subsidiaries (the "Nicox Group") for the year ended December 31, 2018, as approved by the Board of Directors on March 5, 2019, and provided upcoming 2019 milestones.

2018 Financial Summary

In 2018, the Loss before tax of the Nicox Group was €18.3 million compared to €19.1 million in 2017. This reduction was achieved despite the significant investments in research and development made in 2018.

Net revenue for the 12 months to December 2018 was €4.0 million, which consists of the upfront payment from Ocumension Therapeutics for the license of NCX 470 for the Chinese market and net royalties on sales of VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% by global partner Bausch + Lomb. This compares to a Net revenue for the 12 months to December 2017 of €2.3 million.

Operating expenses for the period 2018 increased to €26.5 million from €20.8 million for the 12 months to December 31, 2017 mainly due to investments in the development of our wholly-owned programs, NCX 470 and NCX 4251.

As of December 31, 2018, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €22.0 million as compared with €41.4 million at December 31, 2017.

Event after the Reporting Period

On January 25, 2019, Nicox entered into a bond financing for up to €20 million from Kreos Capital, which together with cash on hand and anticipated royalties potentially extends the Company's cash runway into 2021. The financing is structured as three tranches of which only the first tranche of €8 million has been drawn down. The exercise of the two other tranches is at Nicox's sole discretion.

Upcoming 2019 Milestones

NCX 470 : Top-line results from the Phase 2 clinical study for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension expected in Q4 2019.

NCX 4251 : Phase 2 clinical study in patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis to start shortly, with top-line results expected in Q4 2019.

ZERVIATE TM U.S. launch: Commercial launch of ZERVIATE (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% in the U.S. by our U.S. partner Eyevance Pharmaceuticals expected in summer 2019.

ZERVIATE ex-US partnering: Potential new licensing agreements, with multiple discussions ongoing.

Presentations on Nicox's ophthalmology programs at key scientific conferences including the American Glaucoma Society (AGS), the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO).

Note

Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments which corresponds to Net profit in the consolidated statements of profit or loss

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging our proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, we are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Our portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Our research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). In addition, we have two ophthalmology assets that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, and commercialized in the U.S. by Bausch + Lomb since December 2017, as well as ZERVIATE(TM) (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, exclusively licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals. Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com

Consolidated statements of profit or loss

As of December 31: 2018 2017 Revenue from collaborations 4,717 15,080 Royalty payments (690) (12,775)* Net profit 4,027 2,305 Research and development expenditures (16,331) (9,750) Administrative expenses (9,506) (9,869) Other income 1,786 987 Other expenses (644) (1,207) Operating loss before changes in fair value of contingent consideration (20,668) (17,534) Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration - (984)** Operating loss (20,668) (18,518) Finance income 2,461 1,314 Finance expense (71) (1,908) Net financial income, (expenses) 2,390 (594) Loss before tax from continuing operations (18,278) (19,112) Income tax (expense) / benefit (113) 10,815*** Loss after tax from continuing operations (18,391) (8,296) Profit from the period from discontinued operations (net of tax) - 4,678 Loss for the period (18,391) (3,618)

* includes a milestone and royalties

** non-cash impact of the reduction in the value of a potential earn-out payable in shares to Nicox Ophthalmics Inc. former shareholders.

*** non-cash impact of the reduction of deferred tax liability related to Nicox Ophthlamics Inc. following the new US tax law voted in December 2017

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of December 31: 2018 2017[1] ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 25,359 24,211 Intangible assets 71,397 68,155 Property, plant and equipment 269 158 Non-Current financial assets 15,473 13,990 Total non-current assets 112,498 106,614 Current assets Trade receivables 616 44 Government grants receivables 1,247 948 Other current assets 691 523 Prepayments 1,479 1,381 Cash and cash equivalents 22,059 41,394 Total current assets 26,092 44,290 TOTAL ASSETS 138,590 150,804 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity Issued capital 29,719 29,459 Share premium 510,683 510,942 Cumulative translation adjustement 6,697 3,973 Accumulated deficit (433,445) (417,607) Total equity 113,653 126,767 Non-current liabilities Non-current financial liabilities 54 26 Deferred taxes liabilities 16,373 15,631 Provisions 441 401 Total non-current liabilities 16,868 16,059 Current liabilities Current financial liabilities 31 24 Trade payables 4,281 1,929 Deferred income 1,256 4,184 Provisions 76 40 Other current liabilities 2,425 1,801 Total current liabilities 8,069 7,978 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 138,590 150,804

[1] The Group retrospectively applied IFRS 9 on January 1, 2018 and consequently assessed an expected credit loss for the notes receivable issued by VISUfarma. Accordingly, the Group decreased the value of the notes receivable by €1.4 million and restated the lines "Non-current financial assets" and "Accumulated deficit" as of December 31, 2017 in the consolidated statements of financial position.

Attachment