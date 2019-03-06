Press Release
Nicox Announces 2018 Financial Results and 2019 Milestones
March 6, 2018 - release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the financial and operating results for Nicox and its subsidiaries (the "Nicox Group") for the year ended December 31, 2018, as approved by the Board of Directors on March 5, 2019, and provided upcoming 2019 milestones.
2018 Financial Summary
In 2018, the Loss before tax of the Nicox Group was €18.3 million compared to €19.1 million in 2017. This reduction was achieved despite the significant investments in research and development made in 2018.
Net revenue for the 12 months to December 2018 was €4.0 million, which consists of the upfront payment from Ocumension Therapeutics for the license of NCX 470 for the Chinese market and net royalties on sales of VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% by global partner Bausch + Lomb. This compares to a Net revenue for the 12 months to December 2017 of €2.3 million.
Operating expenses for the period 2018 increased to €26.5 million from €20.8 million for the 12 months to December 31, 2017 mainly due to investments in the development of our wholly-owned programs, NCX 470 and NCX 4251.
As of December 31, 2018, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €22.0 million as compared with €41.4 million at December 31, 2017.
Event after the Reporting Period
On January 25, 2019, Nicox entered into a bond financing for up to €20 million from Kreos Capital, which together with cash on hand and anticipated royalties potentially extends the Company's cash runway into 2021. The financing is structured as three tranches of which only the first tranche of €8 million has been drawn down. The exercise of the two other tranches is at Nicox's sole discretion.
Upcoming 2019 Milestones
NCX 470: Top-line results from the Phase 2 clinical study for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension expected in Q4 2019.
NCX 4251: Phase 2 clinical study in patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis to start shortly, with top-line results expected in Q4 2019.
ZERVIATETM U.S. launch: Commercial launch of ZERVIATE (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% in the U.S. by our U.S. partner Eyevance Pharmaceuticals expected in summer 2019.
ZERVIATE ex-US partnering: Potential new licensing agreements, with multiple discussions ongoing.
- Presentations on Nicox's ophthalmology programs at key scientific conferences including the American Glaucoma Society (AGS), the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO).
Note
- Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments which corresponds to Net profit in the consolidated statements of profit or loss
About Nicox
Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging our proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, we are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Our portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Our research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). In addition, we have two ophthalmology assets that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, and commercialized in the U.S. by Bausch + Lomb since December 2017, as well as ZERVIATE(TM) (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, exclusively licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals. Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com
Consolidated statements of profit or loss
|
As of December 31:
|
2018
2017
|
|
| Revenue from collaborations
| 4,717
| 15,080
| Royalty payments
| (690)
| (12,775)*
Net profit
4,027
2,305
| Research and development expenditures
| (16,331)
| (9,750)
| Administrative expenses
| (9,506)
| (9,869)
| Other income
| 1,786
| 987
| Other expenses
| (644)
| (1,207)
Operating loss before changes in fair value of contingent consideration
(20,668)
(17,534)
| Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration
| -
| (984)**
Operating loss
(20,668)
(18,518)
| Finance income
| 2,461
| 1,314
| Finance expense
| (71)
| (1,908)
Net financial income, (expenses)
2,390
(594)
|
|
|
Loss before tax from continuing operations
(18,278)
(19,112)
|
|
|
| Income tax (expense) / benefit
| (113)
| 10,815***
|
|
|
Loss after tax from continuing operations
(18,391)
(8,296)
| Profit from the period from discontinued operations (net of tax)
| -
| 4,678
Loss for the period
| (18,391)
(3,618)
|
|
* includes a milestone and royalties
** non-cash impact of the reduction in the value of a potential earn-out payable in shares to Nicox Ophthalmics Inc. former shareholders.
*** non-cash impact of the reduction of deferred tax liability related to Nicox Ophthlamics Inc. following the new US tax law voted in December 2017
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
As of December 31:
2018
2017[1]
ASSETS
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
| Goodwill
| 25,359
| 24,211
| Intangible assets
| 71,397
| 68,155
| Property, plant and equipment
| 269
| 158
| Non-Current financial assets
| 15,473
| 13,990
Total non-current assets
112,498
106,614
|
|
Current assets
|
|
| Trade receivables
| 616
| 44
| Government grants receivables
| 1,247
| 948
| Other current assets
| 691
| 523
| Prepayments
| 1,479
| 1,381
| Cash and cash equivalents
| 22,059
| 41,394
Total current assets
26,092
44,290
TOTAL ASSETS
138,590
150,804
|
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
| Issued capital
| 29,719
| 29,459
| Share premium
| 510,683
| 510,942
| Cumulative translation adjustement
| 6,697
| 3,973
| Accumulated deficit
| (433,445)
| (417,607)
Total equity
113,653
126,767
Non-current liabilities
|
|
| Non-current financial liabilities
| 54
| 26
| Deferred taxes liabilities
| 16,373
| 15,631
| Provisions
| 441
| 401
Total non-current liabilities
16,868
16,059
Current liabilities
|
|
| Current financial liabilities
| 31
| 24
| Trade payables
| 4,281
| 1,929
| Deferred income
| 1,256
| 4,184
| Provisions
| 76
| 40
| Other current liabilities
| 2,425
| 1,801
Total current liabilities
8,069
7,978
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
138,590
150,804
[1] The Group retrospectively applied IFRS 9 on January 1, 2018 and consequently assessed an expected credit loss for the notes receivable issued by VISUfarma. Accordingly, the Group decreased the value of the notes receivable by €1.4 million and restated the lines "Non-current financial assets" and "Accumulated deficit" as of December 31, 2017 in the consolidated statements of financial position.
