Nissan capitalizes on custom truck trend with Rocky Ridge Packages for TITAN XD, TITAN, Frontier and Armada

INDIANAPOLIS, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan and Rocky Ridge Trucks are making it official – TITAN XD, TITAN, Armada and Frontier are now available to be purchased with Rocky Ridge packages at Nissan dealerships. The collaboration was announced today at the 2019 Work Truck Show , North America’s largest work truck exhibition event held March 6-8 at the Indiana Convention Center.

The turnkey truck packages are available through participating Nissan dealerships nationwide and can be fully financed through Nissan’s financial arm, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC)2. In addition, Rocky Ridge – a top truck and SUV up-fitter with more than 30 years’ experience – will match all Nissan factory warranties, including TITAN’s America's Best Truck Warranty1, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever comes first.

The announcement comes at a time when consumers are customizing their trucks at a skyrocketing rate. A recent survey3 showed that 39 percent of truck owners in the U.S. accessorize or modify their trucks in some way, and the Enthusiast Segment makes up 49 percent of all U.S. pickup truck owners. Meanwhile, a separate study found that while truck buyers are the most brand loyal automotive segment, 80 percent consider more than one brand4.

“Truck buyers are unique and so are their trucks. And while truck buyers are the most brand loyal automotive segment, consumers are willing to consider other brands if the product and value proposition is right,” said Fred DePerez, vice president, North America LCV Business Unit, Nissan North America, Inc. “We’ve found there remains great opportunity within the truck and enthusiast market – and these big, bad, custom-lifted, Rocky Ridge-warranted Nissan trucks are definitely going to drive excitement and traffic to Nissan showrooms for a closer look.”

Rocky Ridge packages, which feature custom exterior and interior performance and luxury treatments, include:

TITAN XD (Gas and Diesel): Stealth, K2 and Altitude packages

TITAN: K2, Altitude and X packages

Armada: Z3 package

Frontier: Z3 package

Available premium options and upgrades, including custom fade painted exteriors

All Nissan Rocky Ridge packages start with custom suspension systems designed to “stand tall” without compromising smooth ride and handling characteristics. For example, the TITAN XD and TITAN packages include 6.0-inch suspension lift kits, while Armada and Frontier feature 3.0-inch and 2.5-inch lift kits, respectively. All packages also include custom wheels and off-road performance tires selected specially for each model.

“Americans have always had a love affair with their trucks – but that affair doesn’t end with the purchase, it starts there,” said Burl Outlaw, CEO, Rocky Ridge Trucks. “Rocky Ridge has worked hard to show that Nissan hosts a perfect line of trucks and SUVs to facilitate that relationship. And there is no better way to show what is possible than to have examples ready for sale on Nissan dealer lots – easily financed by Nissan with warranties fully matched by Rocky Ridge.”

Additional details on Rocky Ridge and each Nissan truck and SUV package can be found at rockyridgetrucks.com/lifted-nissan-trucks . For more on the 2019 TITAN XD, TITAN, Frontier, Armada and the entire Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com .

About Nissan North America In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com. About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Rocky Ridge Trucks Rocky Ridge has been around making big bad lifted trucks for more than 30 years. That’s over three decades of knowledge and experience that we put to work for our customers every day to manufacture the best lifted 4×4 trucks in the country. We’ve put together an extensive range of custom lifted trucks that are built to appeal to every kind of driver. Whether it’s the highway, a dirt road, a mud pit, or a mountain pass, our trucks are made for lasting performance, and they’re all backed by an outstanding warranty to prove it. That’s how we became America’s premier upfitter of custom off-road trucks and SUVs. Get to know more about Rocky Ridge at rockyridgetrucks.com.

