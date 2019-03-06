06/03/2019 18:44:44

PDAC 2019 Convention exceeds 25,000 attendees

TORONTO, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) hosted 25,843 attendees from more than 130 countries at PDAC 2019—the world’s premier annual mineral exploration and mining convention. 

PDAC was pleased to welcome prospectors, students, Indigenous peoples, government officials, investors and executives, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who spoke with PDAC President Glenn Mullan in front of 300 delegates. The conversation with the Prime Minister centred on the Government’s support for Canada’s mineral sector through the recent renewal of the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC) for five years, along with our leadership in Indigenous partnerships, responsible exploration, and how our sector can remain competitive on the global stage.

The Aboriginal, Capital Markets, Sustainability, Technical and Student and Early Career programs, as well as Short Courses and Presentations, were once again popular with attendees. Other highlights this year include:

  • IMMS: PDAC, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, hosted the International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS) for the fourth year, bringing together 24 Ministers responsible for mining from around the world. This year’s summit focused on the future of responsible mineral supply chains.

  • CMMP and Canada Day: The Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan was officially launched to position Canada as the leading mining nation and to lay the foundation for lasting success at home and abroad. The inaugural Canada Day had sessions on diversity, Indigenous leadership, investment, innovation, clean technology and the future of the sector.

  • Diversity: As part of the Sustainability Program, sessions examined diversity and inclusion in the workplace, as well as in the community setting. The sessions were followed by a Mining for Diversity Reception.

“After my 44th straight year attending the PDAC Convention, the enthusiasm I saw from exhibitors and attendees in 2019 was among the best yet,” says PDAC President Glenn Mullan. “Although we continue to face economic challenges and uncertainty, the mineral exploration and mining industry is experiencing a renaissance and renewed sense of confidence, highlighting its resilience once more.”

As always, the PDAC 2019 Convention attracted a diverse mix of exhibitors, attendees and government representatives, along with sold out exhibitor space, panel discussions, courses, workshops, and networking events such as the prestigious Awards Gala and Mineral Outlook Luncheon.

PDAC would like to thank outgoing PDAC President Glenn Mullan for his exceptional dedication to the association and sector, and welcome Felix Lee as the 37th President of the association. 

We look forward to seeing you at the PDAC 2020 Convention, March 1 to 4, 2020—where the world’s mineral exploration and mining community will once again meet!

About the PDAC

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 8,000 members around the world, PDAC’s mission is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral sector that encourages leading practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance. Please visit www.pdac.ca.

Media contact

Kristy Kenny

1-416-807-8214 

kkenny@pdac.ca

PDAC logo (bilingual; with text)).jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
38
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
31
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
24
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
20
11:12
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
18
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
05 Mar
 
Men pas nu på.....Der er stadig ytringsfrihed i Danmark og indlæg skal i hvert fald ikke slettes, bl..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
4
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF)

Latest news

20:00
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum
19:45
Global Gaming Appoints Nolan Bushnell to its Board of Directors & Enters the eSports Industry Through the Acquisition of Videre eSports Corp.
19:35
Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
19:31
GEX Management Announces Strategic Staffing Partnership With Ohio Based Healthcare Group
19:17
Smithfield Foods Unveils New Career Building at Smithfield High School
19:10
Nissan capitalizes on custom truck trend with Rocky Ridge Packages for TITAN XD, TITAN, Frontier and Armada
19:00
FHLBank San Francisco Names Three to Affordable Housing Advisory Council and Reappoints Three Current Members
18:55
Balbix Recognized Among Best Cybersecurity Companies of the Year in Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
18:54
Rimrock Gold Corp. Announces Plans to Uplist to OTCQB

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 20:24:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-06 21:24:15 - 2019-03-06 20:24:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY