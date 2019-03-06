06/03/2019 09:53:00

Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

London, March 6

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 28 February 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of  Total Assets

Lukoil10.91
Sberbank9.16
Novatek8.14
Gazprom7.06
X5 Retail Group4.11
KGHM Polska Miedz4.01
PZU3.94
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank3.56
Turkiye Garanti B’Kasi3.23
Mail Ru Group3.06

The geographic breakdown at close of business 28 February 2019 was as follows:

Russia60.09
Poland19.90
Turkey15.27
Hungary4.08
Romania1.77
Greece2.14
Czech2.10
Kuwait0.76
Other European1.65
Cash & Equivalents-7.76

