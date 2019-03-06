06/03/2019 12:40:00

Research Report Identifies Zogenix, LivePerson, Valmont Industries, Carnival, Inphi, and Westlake Chemical Partners LP with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI), and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

ZGNX DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ZGNX

LPSN DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LPSN

VMI DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VMI

CCL DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CCL

IPHI DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IPHI

WLKP DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WLKP

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI), and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 4th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ZOGENIX, INC. (ZGNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Zogenix's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.87. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.22 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2020.

To read the full Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ZGNX

-----------------------------------------

LIVEPERSON, INC. (LPSN) REPORT OVERVIEW

LivePerson's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, LivePerson reported revenue of $65.72MM vs $57.39MM (up 14.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, LivePerson reported revenue of $249.84MM vs $218.88MM (up 14.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.42 vs -$0.32. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.37 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2020.

To read the full LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LPSN

-----------------------------------------

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. (VMI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Valmont Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Valmont Industries reported revenue of $697.36MM vs $714.98MM (down 2.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.82 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Valmont Industries reported revenue of $2,757.14MM vs $2,745.97MM (up 0.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.23 vs $5.16 (down 18.02%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 17th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.87. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.49 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2020.

To read the full Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=VMI

-----------------------------------------

CARNIVAL CORPORATION (CCL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Carnival's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Carnival reported revenue of $4,456.00MM vs $4,259.00MM (up 4.63%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.77 (down 9.09%). For the twelve months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Carnival reported revenue of $18,881.00MM vs $17,510.00MM (up 7.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.45 vs $3.61 (up 23.27%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.16 and is expected to report on December 19th, 2019.

To read the full Carnival Corporation (CCL) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CCL

-----------------------------------------

INPHI CORPORATION (IPHI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Inphi's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Inphi reported revenue of $86.53MM vs $85.68MM (up 0.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Inphi reported revenue of $294.49MM vs $348.20MM (down 15.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.19 vs -$1.78. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.70 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

To read the full Inphi Corporation (IPHI) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IPHI

-----------------------------------------

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP (WLKP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Westlake Chemical Partners LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Westlake Chemical Partners LP reported revenue of $335.72MM vs $308.64MM (up 8.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.39 vs $0.53 (down 26.42%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Westlake Chemical Partners LP reported revenue of $1,285.62MM vs $1,172.98MM (up 9.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.53 vs $1.71 (down 10.53%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.07 and is expected to report on February 18th, 2020.

To read the full Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WLKP

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Related content
05 Mar - 
Inphi and Innovium Announce Range of Solutions Using TE..
05 Mar - 
Inphi Porrima PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2019 Lightw..
05 Mar - 
Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DS..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:40 IPHI
Research Report Identifies Zogenix, LivePerson, Valmont Industries, Carnival, Inphi, and Westlake Chemical Partners LP with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
05 Mar IPHI
Inphi and Innovium Announce Range of Solutions Using TERALYNX Switch Silicon with Inphi PAM4 Based Optics Modules and Gearbox/Retimers
05 Mar IPHI
Inphi Porrima PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2019 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program
05 Mar IPHI
Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DSP with Integrated CMOS Driver Demonstration at OFC 2019
26 Feb IPHI
Inphi Unveils Latest Portfolio Solutions for Data Center Interconnects at OFC 2019
11 Feb IPHI
Inphi Announces Porrima Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Data Center and Cloud Networks
06 Feb D
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Dominion Energy, Caleres, Inphi, HFF, Superior Industries International, and Pioneer Energy Services — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
29 Jan IPHI
Inphi Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2018 Results
14 Jan IPHI
Inphi to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Jan. 29
06 Nov SRCL
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Stericycle, Inphi, Essex Property Trust, Douglas Emmett, Lamb Weston, and NextEra Energy — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
4
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
5
Flex Leasing Power and Service Announces New Financing Led by Texas Capital Bank to Meet Growing Demand

Related stock quotes

Inphi Corporation $0.001.. 42.93 -1.8% Stock price decreasing
Valmont Industries Inc 136.63 0.2% Stock price increasing
Westlake Chemical Partne.. 22.31 -0.2% Stock price decreasing
LivePerson Inc 27.17 -0.8% Stock price decreasing
Carnival Corporation 57.11 1.0% Stock price increasing

Latest news

13:00
2River Consulting Group Launches Free Version of LIFT AI Software for Lenders
13:00
Mersana Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference
13:00
Aptinyx to Present at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
13:00
Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference
12:55
Research Report Identifies E*TRADE Financial, Kennedy-Wilson, Alteryx, PTC Therapeutics, Ocean Power Technologies, and NuVasive with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
12:52
BioSig Appoints Barry Keenan as Vice President of Engineering
12:51
Marias Technology Hired by Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Company
12:50
Medexus Granted Authorization by Health Canada to Distribute Treosulfan in Canada
12:50
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for AMC Entertainment, Spirit Airlines, Voyager Therapeutics, CIT Group, Kaman, and CommVault — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 13:16:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-06 14:16:14 - 2019-03-06 13:16:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY