Research Report Identifies Zogenix, LivePerson, Valmont Industries, Carnival, Inphi, and Westlake Chemical Partners LP with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI), and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports examine Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI), and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

ZOGENIX, INC. (ZGNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Zogenix's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.87. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.22 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2020.

LIVEPERSON, INC. (LPSN) REPORT OVERVIEW

LivePerson's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, LivePerson reported revenue of $65.72MM vs $57.39MM (up 14.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, LivePerson reported revenue of $249.84MM vs $218.88MM (up 14.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.42 vs -$0.32. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.37 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2020.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. (VMI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Valmont Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Valmont Industries reported revenue of $697.36MM vs $714.98MM (down 2.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.82 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Valmont Industries reported revenue of $2,757.14MM vs $2,745.97MM (up 0.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.23 vs $5.16 (down 18.02%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 17th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.87. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.49 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2020.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION (CCL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Carnival's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Carnival reported revenue of $4,456.00MM vs $4,259.00MM (up 4.63%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.77 (down 9.09%). For the twelve months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Carnival reported revenue of $18,881.00MM vs $17,510.00MM (up 7.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.45 vs $3.61 (up 23.27%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.16 and is expected to report on December 19th, 2019.

INPHI CORPORATION (IPHI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Inphi's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Inphi reported revenue of $86.53MM vs $85.68MM (up 0.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Inphi reported revenue of $294.49MM vs $348.20MM (down 15.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.19 vs -$1.78. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.70 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP (WLKP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Westlake Chemical Partners LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Westlake Chemical Partners LP reported revenue of $335.72MM vs $308.64MM (up 8.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.39 vs $0.53 (down 26.42%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Westlake Chemical Partners LP reported revenue of $1,285.62MM vs $1,172.98MM (up 9.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.53 vs $1.71 (down 10.53%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.07 and is expected to report on February 18th, 2020.

