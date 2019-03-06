06/03/2019 18:54:55

Rimrock Gold Corp. Announces Plans to Uplist to OTCQB

Las Vegas, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2019 -- Rimrock Gold Corp. (OTC Pink:RMRK) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it plans to uplist from OTCMarkets Pink to OTCQB. The Company plans on auditing the August 31, 2018 year-end financial statements while at the same time filing past quarterly reports and annual reports with the SEC.

The Company believes that the higher reporting standards and compliance requirements on the OTCQB will broaden our shareholder base as it provides shareholders and investors with greater transparency. Furthermore, the uplisting to OTCQB will increase our visibility within the investment community and the Cannabis/CBD sector. Additionally, the Company has no plans for a reverse split. Once all filings and applications are completed, we will work with OTCMarkets to ensure all compliance obligations are fulfilled.

“We believe this a strategic long term plan that will increase the Company’s access to capital and allow for future growth opportunities. In addition, we believe we are developing a business model deserving a stronger presence in the financial markets”, stated Jordan Starkman, Rimrock Gold’s CEO. 

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate, “believe,” “expect,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “projected,” “intend,” and similar expressions.  

Such forward-looking statements, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Rimrock Gold Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  The Company’s future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company’s ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company’s control.

For more information, please contact:

Rimrock Gold Corp.

Jordan Starkman, President

1-800-854-7970

