Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 14, 2019

WIXOM, Mich., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. ("Rockwell Medical" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RMTI) today announced that the Company will release its 2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, March 14, 2019, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets.

Stuart Paul, Chief Executive Officer, and Angus Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Thursday, March 14, 2019  
Time 8:30 a.m. EDT 
Toll free (U.S.) (877) 383-7438 
International (678) 894-3975 
Webcast (live and replay) 

www.rockwellmed.com under the “Investor” section

 

The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Rockwell Medical, Inc.

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapies support disease management initiatives to improve the quality of life and care of dialysis patients and are intended to deliver safe and effective therapy, while decreasing drug administration costs and improving patient convenience. Rockwell Medical's anemia drug Triferic is the only FDA-approved product indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Rockwell's FDA approved generic drug Calcitriol (active vitamin D) is for treating secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients undergoing chronic renal dialysis. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates (used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream) to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad. Please visit www.rockwellmed.com for more information.

Contact:

Investor Relations for Rockwell Medical, Inc.:

Lisa M. Wilson

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

 

Rockwell Medical, Inc. logo

