06/03/2019 10:27:40

Rovsing A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 7 March 2019 in the ISIN below.

 

ISIN:

DK0060400398

Name:

Rovsing

Volume before change:

422,233,632 shares (DKK 21,111,681.60)

Change:

35,647,499 shares (DKK 1,782,374.95)

Volume after change:

457,881,131 shares (DKK 22,894,056.55)

Conversion price:

DKK 0.08556

Face value:

DKK 0.05

Short name:

ROV

Orderbook ID:

36995

 

 

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

 

 

