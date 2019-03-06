Rovsing A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 7 March 2019 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0060400398 Name: Rovsing Volume before change: 422,233,632 shares (DKK 21,111,681.60) Change: 35,647,499 shares (DKK 1,782,374.95) Volume after change: 457,881,131 shares (DKK 22,894,056.55) Conversion price: DKK 0.08556 Face value: DKK 0.05 Short name: ROV Orderbook ID: 36995

