SC Awards 2019 Names KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman a Top Executive Leader of the Last 30 Years

Tampa Bay, FL, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its CEO Stu Sjouwerman has been named one of the Top Executive Leaders of the Last 30 Years for SC Media’s 30th Anniversary Awards.

As part of SC Media’s year-long celebration for their 30th anniversary in the cybersecurity industry, they expanded their annual SC Awards to include several special categories honoring those who have shaped the industry as well as those who are just beginning their journey and will serve to impact the future. Winners were decided by SC Media’s editorial team with the assistance of the SC Awards co-chairs.

“I’m speechless and honored to receive this prestigious award from SC Magazine,” said Sjouwerman. “Over the last three decades, I’ve built and ran cybersecurity organizations that I believe filled a missing piece in the industry. I plan to continue my work of bringing innovative approaches to help organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.”

“Over the last three decades, the winners of our 30th Anniversary Awards have left an indelible imprint on the cybersecurity industry through their tireless work and visionary leadership,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “Stu Sjouwerman has most assuredly earned this honor for his continued dedication to protecting enterprises from today’s sophisticated threats.”

For more information on the SC Awards 2019, visit https://scawards2019.splashthat.com/. For more information on Sjouwerman, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/about-stu.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the world's most popular integrated security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 23,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 96 on the list Inc. 500 of 2018, number 34 on 2018’s Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, and 2nd place in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500, KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, with offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany, South Africa and Singapore.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec Conference to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

