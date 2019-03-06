06/03/2019 16:14:09

SC Awards 2019 Names KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman a Top Executive Leader of the Last 30 Years

Tampa Bay, FL, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its CEO Stu Sjouwerman has been named one of the Top Executive Leaders of the Last 30 Years for SC Media’s 30th Anniversary Awards.

As part of SC Media’s year-long celebration for their 30th anniversary in the cybersecurity industry, they expanded their annual SC Awards to include several special categories honoring those who have shaped the industry as well as those who are just beginning their journey and will serve to impact the future. Winners were decided by SC Media’s editorial team with the assistance of the SC Awards co-chairs.

“I’m speechless and honored to receive this prestigious award from SC Magazine,” said Sjouwerman. “Over the last three decades, I’ve built and ran cybersecurity organizations that I believe filled a missing piece in the industry. I plan to continue my work of bringing innovative approaches to help organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.”

“Over the last three decades, the winners of our 30th Anniversary Awards have left an indelible imprint on the cybersecurity industry through their tireless work and visionary leadership,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “Stu Sjouwerman has most assuredly earned this honor for his continued dedication to protecting enterprises from today’s sophisticated threats.”

For more information on the SC Awards 2019, visit https://scawards2019.splashthat.com/. For more information on Sjouwerman, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/about-stu.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the world's most popular integrated security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 23,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

Number 96 on the list Inc. 500 of 2018, number 34 on 2018’s Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, and 2nd place in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500, KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, with offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany, South Africa and Singapore.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec Conference to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

Kathy Wattman

KnowBe4

7274749950

kathyw@knowbe4.com

KNOWBE4 LOGO.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
35
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
30
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
23
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
19
11:12
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
16
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
04 Mar
BEO SDB
Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
4
Flex Leasing Power and Service Announces New Financing Led by Texas Capital Bank to Meet Growing Demand
5
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs

Latest news

16:37
CIO Summit: The CIO’s Role in Identifying and Executing on Opportunities to Gain an Inside Track on the Competition Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO Summit of America in New York
16:34
Issue of Equity
16:31
Exxe Finalizes Contract with VIP Digital Communities and Gains Multiple Revenue Streams
16:30
Koss® Corporation Announces the Pre-Order Availability of the New Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X Electrostatic Stereo Headphone System and Increased US-based Production & Assembly
16:30
Cortland Bancorp Announces NASDAQ Stock Exchange Listing
16:19
Crate.io Taps Jodok Schäffler to Oversee the Company’s Growing IoT Data Solutions
16:15
Insurance Executive and Strategist Andrew Robinson Joins PLNAR Board of Directors
16:15
SIUPREM Successfully Implements One Inc Digital Payments
16:14
2018 A Defining Year for ICS Cyber Security Leader Nozomi Networks

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 16:56:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-06 17:56:43 - 2019-03-06 16:56:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY