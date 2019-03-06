06/03/2019 22:01:00

Shawcor Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of fifteen cents (15.00 cents) per share on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation payable on the 29th day of March 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on the 15th day of March 2019.

For Canadian resident shareholders, these dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

For further information, please contact:

Gaston Tano

Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO

Telephone: 416.744.5539

Email: gaston.tano@shawcor.com

shawcor.com

Shawcor_Logo_CMYK_shaded_positive.jpg

