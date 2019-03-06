06/03/2019 16:15:00

SIUPREM Successfully Implements One Inc Digital Payments

FOLSOM, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc, provider of a digital payments platform for insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce that SIUPREM, Inc. (SIUPREM) has successfully implemented the One Inc Digital Payments Platform for modern payment processing and digital engagement.

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, SIUPREM provides premium financing for personal and commercial lines of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in all 50 states. During this implementation, SIUPREM and One Inc experts worked to replace the company’s existing legacy payment processing solution with a white-labeled instance of the One Inc Digital Payments Platform. Today, the SIUPREM-branded payments portal is delivering a seamless end user experience which has effectively mitigated the risks associated with storing customer data on an outdated system.

“The solution has performed exceptionally well,” said John W. LaMay, president and CFO of SIUPREM. “We have passed the six-month implementation milestone, and there have been no unexpected outages or difficulties, and the report interface provided by One Inc offers an exceptional customer experience in all channels, including portals, IVR, and the mobile app. We are excited about the potential benefits One Inc can offer as we add features and functionality, such as social pay, Apple Pay, and more.”

The One Inc Digital Payments Platform provides a modern digital footprint for SIUPREM, including integration with the company’s existing mobile app and a complete IVR system for payments by phone. Through this implementation, SIUPREM is leveraging digital capabilities that include recurring credit card payments and replacement of batch file processing with real-time posting.

“SIUPREM realized that customer experience is important not only when a policy is purchased, but also when it comes time to pay the bill,” said Christopher W. Ewing, president, CEO, and founder of One Inc. “We are very happy with the way this implementation has already enabled new engagement options for SIUPREM and their customers and look forward to expanding our relationship and implementation going forward.”

About SIUPREM, Inc. (SIUPREM)

SIUPREM, Inc. is a full service independently-owned premium finance company servicing independent agents since 1969. SIUPREM provides financing for both personal and commercial lines of insurance coverage in all 50 states. SIUPREM is fully integrated with all AMS products and provides exclusive insured, agent, MGA, and company access. SIUPREM combines these industry–leading technologies with exceptional customer service, delivering creative finance solutions for any application. For more information, please visit www.SIUPREM.com.

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com.

