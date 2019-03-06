Siyata Mobile Demonstrating Uniden® UV350 with AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk at IWCE 2019

MONTREAL, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce the Company is demonstrating the Uniden® UV350 vehicle mounted cellular device integrated with AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk at the International Wireless Communication Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas March 6-7 at the Uniden Cellular booth #648.

Marc Seelenfreund CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “We are excited to unveil the innovative features of the vehicle mounted UV350 combined with AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk at IWCE. It’s among the first dedicated 4G LTE vehicle mounted cellular devices to be available for First Responder vehicles and the commercial fleet market with carrier supported PTT, with an external microphone and speaker for unprecedented in-vehicle call quality. The UV350 allows drivers to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, and we look forward to providing a next generation, safer solution for America’s First Responders.”

The Company is also working with AT&T to obtain certification that the UV350 is FirstNet Ready™, and it looks forward to contributing cutting-edge devices to the FirstNet device ecosystem in the near future, helping to improve in-vehicle communications and driver safety for first responders.

FirstNet is the nationwide, wireless communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders and public safety community. It operates on a physically separate, dedicated core network from commercial core networks. Purpose-built for public safety, the FirstNet core can only be accessed via a FirstNet SIM. The Uniden UV350, once certified as FirstNet Ready™, will be able to accept a FirstNet SIM right out of the box. Plus, with built-in Band 14 access, the Uniden UV350 will allow FirstNet users to enjoy even greater coverage and capacity as the nationwide Band 14 build-out progresses.

About the UV350

The UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

About IWCE

IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo) is the premier annual event for critical communications, featuring an exhibit hall with over 400 exhibitors and a five-day comprehensive conference program. Over 7,000 individuals attend from a diverse group of industry professionals including product distribution, government, public safety, critical infrastructure, business enterprise and more. IWCE 2019 will be held March 4-8 in Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit https://www.iwceexpo.com

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand.

Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and https://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

