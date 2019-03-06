06/03/2019 21:26:16

Templar Marine Launches First 29-Foot Electric Boat In Its Lineup

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Templar Marine Group Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of its first plugin electric 29-foot boat for the North American pleasure craft market. Its flagship Cruiser 26 is the first of five hand built electric propulsion vessels to roll off its innovative new assembly line located in Kelowna, BC.   Click here for video of the Cruiser 26 in action

The Templar Cruiser 26 was designed specifically for the discerning mariner who doesn’t want to compromise his love of boating for his love of the planet.  The Cruiser 26 is 100% electric, eco friendly, quiet, and maintenance free for year round boating.  At 29’ length (including 3’ swim platform) and 9’6 beam, it represents a new concept in electric boat design.  Featuring a cabin that can be open or enclosed, full size bathroom with 6’ headroom, overnight accommodation in the bow, central heating, fridge, and swim platform makes this the ideal family cruiser.  “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the release of our first model and proud of our team who has hand built the Cruiser 26 taking it from prototype to completion in under a year,” says Mark Fry, Templar Marine Groups Founder.

With the rapid rise and popularity of plugin electric vehicles from manufactures like Tesla. Mark Fry believes, “Templar Marine is poised to become the ‘Tesla of the water’ providing plugin electric pleasure crafts for the consumer and commercial market.”  With five models planned for release in 2019 Templar believes they can capitalize on this growing demand.  “We see a large demand from commercial operators around the world requesting a wide range of uses for electric boats which we had never envisioned, as a result we are ramping up production to supply this demand,” adds Fry.

About Templar Marine Group

Templar Marine is located in Kelowna, BC, Canada and manufactures the popular Cruiser 26 plugin electric boat.  Templar is on a mission to eliminate our carbon footprint on global waterways and provide affordable, year round, eco-friendly, low maintenance electric boating for personal and commercial use such as water taxis, eco lodges and sightseeing tours.  www.TemplarMarine.com

Templar Marine Group

Mark Fry

1-250-878-3073

markf@templarmarine.com

