Tenable.io Wins Best Vulnerability Management Solution at 2019 SC Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE — Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that Tenable.io®, for vulnerability management in the cloud, has been recognized as the Best Vulnerability Management Solution at the 2019 SC Awards. As part of the 30th Anniversary Awards, Tenable’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Renaud Deraison, was also recognized as a Visionary of the Last 30 Years, while Nessus® was named one of the Most Critical Products of the Last 30 Years.

Innovation in Vulnerability Management is in Tenable’s DNA. Over 20 years ago, Deraison created Nessus, the industry standard for vulnerability assessment and one of the most widely deployed security technologies in the world. In 2017, Tenable continued on its path of innovation with the launch of Tenable.io, its SaaS platform for vulnerability management. Since its launch, Tenable.io has introduced a series of innovations to secure a broad range of assets, from IT to cloud to IoT to OT. Tenable also recently announced Predictive Prioritization, a first-of-its-kind offering, which will help organizations focus on the 3 percent of vulnerabilities that are most likely to be exploited. It will be generally available on Tenable.io later in 2019.

“Nessus was created to help organizations assess IT systems for vulnerabilities and answer the question of how secure we are,” said Deraison. “More than 20 years later, digital transformation has exploded the modern attack surface and answering this same question has never been more important. As organizations of all sizes embrace vulnerability management as a foundational component of their cybersecurity programs, Tenable remains laser-focused on continued innovation and committed to helping our customers solve the growing Cyber Exposure problem. We’re thankful to the SC Awards for this recognition.”

The SC Awards honor the achievements of cybersecurity professionals, products and services that safeguard businesses, their customers and critical data. Winners are chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry.

For more information about Tenable’s cloud-based vulnerability management offering, visit the Tenable.io web page

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

