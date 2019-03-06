06/03/2019 17:56:42

The observation status of Indentive AB is removed (72/19)

On January 28, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Indentive AB (the “Company”) were to receive observation status with reference to information that the Company, through an acquisition of Artificial Solutions Holding ASH AB, was to change its business into a new unit. According to the same information, the Company would distribute its old operations to its shareholders.

On February 8, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided to update the observation status for Indentive AB with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company’s financial position.

On February 28, 2019, the annual general meeting of Indentive AB decided upon an acquisition of Artificial Solutions Holding ASH AB, and to distribute its old operations to its shareholders.

Yesterday, on March 5, 2019, Indentive AB published a press release with information that the Company had disclosed a company description, in which it states that the Company has working capital for twelve months.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Indentive AB (INDEN B, ISIN code SE0010245688, order book ID 145803) shall be removed with immediate effect.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
35
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
30
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
23
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
19
11:12
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
16
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
04 Mar
BEO SDB
Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
Flex Leasing Power and Service Announces New Financing Led by Texas Capital Bank to Meet Growing Demand
4
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
5
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs

Latest news

18:15
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
18:15
Monaco Telecom and Huawei Sign a New Strategic Agreement on Internet of Things to Support 5G Nation Project Initiated by Monaco
18:13
Tenable.io Wins Best Vulnerability Management Solution at 2019 SC Awards
18:12
GSI Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference
18:10
Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup Launches with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful and Local Partners
18:00
Maxis and Huawei Sign MoU on 5G Acceleration Program
17:58
Boost Brain Health by Challenging Your Mind
17:56
The observation status of Indentive AB is removed (72/19)
17:55
Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 18:40:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-06 19:40:02 - 2019-03-06 18:40:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY