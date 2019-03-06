Verizon’s 5G First Responder Lab unveils the program’s first cohort of five public safety technology companies

WASHINGTON, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon continues to demonstrate its commitment to the public safety industry through action. Today, working together with Responder Corp, Verizon announced five participating companies for the first cohort of the 5G First Responder Lab, a first-of-its-kind innovation incubator that will give leading first responder technology companies from around the globe access to 5G technology to develop, test and refine 5G solutions for public safety. The creation of the 5G First Responder Lab was announced in November.

“5G is transformative and will bring new possibilities in technology,” said Nick Nilan, director of public sector product development, Verizon. “The companies chosen for the 5G First Responder Lab could bring unseen, potentially life-saving innovations to public safety.”

Located in the company’s 5G DC Lab at Alley – a membership community for entrepreneurs – in Washington DC, the 5G First Responder Lab will bring together a total of 15 innovators in three separate cohorts to develop public safety solutions over a one-year period. Each three-month cohort will give five first responder technology developers access to the lab and its 5G network, and also the opportunity to collaborate with Verizon and Responder Corp on 5G use case testing, insight creation, and go-to-market strategies.

“We’re thrilled to announce the first cohort of this program and to be working with a handful of companies that give first responders a clear advantage and a team of entrepreneurs that are committed to getting that edge into the field as fast as possible,” said Bryce Stirton, co-founder & president, Responder Corp. “There’s a clear excitement in the Program to experience how 5G will bring these already powerful solutions to new heights. There’s even more excitement to see how these 5G enabled technologies will help first responders.”

Cohort 1 Participants:

Adcor Magnetic Systems: Sensors to detect, identify, track and correlate on a digital 3D environment

Aerial Applications: Drone solutions to turn visual data into actionable insights

Blueforce Development: Situational awareness solutions and sensors to enhance field operations and communication

Kiana Analytics: A physical safety and security platform with engagement analytics for real-time location/situational awareness

Qwake Technologies: Augmented reality products to help firefighters see in smoke-filled, zero-visibility, hazardous environments

Chosen from an applicant pool of more than 50 companies, the participants in the first cohort of the program were selected based on their ability to enhance one or more of four phases of capability focus areas:

1. Ready - Enhancing first responder’s ability to prepare for and prevent an emergency

2. Respond - Improving the way first responders react to, manage, and execute during a lifesaving emergency event

3. Recover – Resources to help communities return to normal following disaster events

4. Rebuild – Hardening defense systems and applying lessons from previous disaster events to prevent future loss

Applications for the second cohort of the 5G First Responder Lab are open now through April 5, 2019. Innovators and entrepreneurs can learn more and apply for the next cohort at 5GFirstResponderLab.com.

Verizon has five 5G Labs, with locations in New York City, NY; Palo Alto, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Cambridge, MA and Washington, DC. The New York City lab has served as a model for helping address the needs of first responders.

Learn more about Verizon’s plans for bringing 5G technology to our customers.

