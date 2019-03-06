06/03/2019 16:00:00

Verizon’s 5G First Responder Lab unveils the program’s first cohort of five public safety technology companies

WASHINGTON, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon continues to demonstrate its commitment to the public safety industry through action. Today, working together with Responder Corp, Verizon announced five participating companies for the first cohort of the 5G First Responder Lab, a first-of-its-kind innovation incubator that will give leading first responder technology companies from around the globe access to 5G technology to develop, test and refine 5G solutions for public safety. The creation of the 5G First Responder Lab was announced in November.    

“5G is transformative and will bring new possibilities in technology,” said Nick Nilan, director of public sector product development, Verizon. “The companies chosen for the 5G First Responder Lab could bring unseen, potentially life-saving innovations to public safety.”

Located in the company’s 5G DC Lab at Alley – a membership community for entrepreneurs – in Washington DC, the 5G First Responder Lab will bring together a total of 15 innovators in three separate cohorts to develop public safety solutions over a one-year period. Each three-month cohort will give five first responder technology developers access to the lab and its 5G network, and also the opportunity to collaborate with Verizon and Responder Corp on 5G use case testing, insight creation, and go-to-market strategies.

“We’re thrilled to announce the first cohort of this program and to be working with a handful of companies that give first responders a clear advantage and a team of entrepreneurs that are committed to getting that edge into the field as fast as possible,” said Bryce Stirton, co-founder & president, Responder Corp. “There’s a clear excitement in the Program to experience how 5G will bring these already powerful solutions to new heights. There’s even more excitement to see how these 5G enabled technologies will help first responders.”    

Cohort 1 Participants:

  • Adcor Magnetic Systems: Sensors to detect, identify, track and correlate on a digital 3D environment

  • Aerial Applications: Drone solutions to turn visual data into actionable insights

  • Blueforce Development: Situational awareness solutions and sensors to enhance field operations and communication

  • Kiana Analytics: A physical safety and security platform with engagement analytics for real-time location/situational awareness

  • Qwake Technologies: Augmented reality products to help firefighters see in smoke-filled, zero-visibility, hazardous environments

Chosen from an applicant pool of more than 50 companies, the participants in the first cohort of the program were selected based on their ability to enhance one or more of four phases of capability focus areas: 

1. Ready - Enhancing first responder’s ability to prepare for and prevent an emergency 

2. Respond - Improving the way first responders react to, manage, and execute during a lifesaving emergency event

3. Recover – Resources to help communities return to normal following disaster events

4. Rebuild – Hardening defense systems and applying lessons from previous disaster events to prevent future loss  

Applications for the second cohort of the 5G First Responder Lab are open now through April 5, 2019. Innovators and entrepreneurs can learn more and apply for the next cohort at 5GFirstResponderLab.com.

Verizon has five 5G Labs, with locations in New York City, NY; Palo Alto, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Cambridge, MA and Washington, DC. The New York City lab has served as a model for helping address the needs of first responders.

Learn more about Verizon’s plans for bringing 5G technology to our customers.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Najuma Thorpe 

732.427.2304 

najuma.thorpe@verizon.com 

Twitter: @najuma

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg

Related content
05 Mar - 
Verizon study: Companies are becoming increasingly more..
05 Mar - 
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama..
04 Mar - 
Verizon refocuses the cyber investigations spotlight on..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:00 VZ
Verizon’s 5G First Responder Lab unveils the program’s first cohort of five public safety technology companies
05 Mar VZ
Verizon study: Companies are becoming increasingly more mobile, but investment in mobile security is stuck in park
05 Mar VZ
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
04 Mar VZ
Verizon refocuses the cyber investigations spotlight on the world of Insider Threats
01 Mar VZ
Verizon acquires ProtectWise, Inc., expanding network detection and response services for business customers
27 Feb VZ
Verizon to redeem debt securities
27 Feb VZ
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities
26 Feb VZ
Verizon announces early participation results of its private exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities
25 Feb VZ
Verizon to speak at Morgan Stanley TMT conference Feb. 26
24 Feb VZ
Verizon adds third 5G smartphone in 2019

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
4
Flex Leasing Power and Service Announces New Financing Led by Texas Capital Bank to Meet Growing Demand
5
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs

Related stock quotes

Verizon Communications I.. 55.62 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

16:37
CIO Summit: The CIO’s Role in Identifying and Executing on Opportunities to Gain an Inside Track on the Competition Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO Summit of America in New York
16:34
Issue of Equity
16:31
Exxe Finalizes Contract with VIP Digital Communities and Gains Multiple Revenue Streams
16:30
Koss® Corporation Announces the Pre-Order Availability of the New Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X Electrostatic Stereo Headphone System and Increased US-based Production & Assembly
16:30
Cortland Bancorp Announces NASDAQ Stock Exchange Listing
16:19
Crate.io Taps Jodok Schäffler to Oversee the Company’s Growing IoT Data Solutions
16:15
Insurance Executive and Strategist Andrew Robinson Joins PLNAR Board of Directors
16:15
SIUPREM Successfully Implements One Inc Digital Payments
16:14
2018 A Defining Year for ICS Cyber Security Leader Nozomi Networks

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 16:57:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-06 17:57:03 - 2019-03-06 16:57:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY