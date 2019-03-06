06/03/2019 18:35:48

Women's Careers Advance To The Top In The Window Film Industry

WASHINGTON, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This March the International Window Film Association (IWFA) honors women for their contributions to North America and the world and it is highlighting how far women have advanced in the window film industry.

Women in the U.S. earn on average 81 percent of what men make, but the gender pay gap is narrower in the construction industry where women earn on average 96 percent of what men make.

The IWFA believes the window film industry offers a great opportunity for women to advance further and faster than many other industries. In exclusive interviews two women chronicle their careers and share how they overcame various challenges, including their early days in a male dominated industry.

Terri Fair, 58, and Tammy Lanovaz, 51, share their stories of how they broke through 'glass ceilings' and powered their way to successful careers in the window film business. Their full story can be read here: www.iwfa.com.

Fair stated window film is one of the few industries that has very few prerequisites to get started in. "It is a great business for women to get into, but there are so many film brands it can be overwhelming at first for a new dealer. The upside is the industry never stops evolving and there’s always something new to learn."

"As a woman in this industry it's challenging, but it's so much fun. You have to have confidence in your own decisions and live with the ones that don't turn out well," said Lanovaz in giving advice to other women who are in, or want to enter the window film business.

"Each woman started out with little or no knowledge of the window film industry and today they are leaders in their respective markets and we expect more women will enter this industry," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a unified industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube.

Media Contact:

Steve Capoccia

Special Public Communications

617 372 1539

spc@spcoms.com

Photo https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8b9c919-432a-4582-8e41-a4ae9811eedb

 

IWFA 2015 logo stacked.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
39
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
31
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
24
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
20
11:12
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
18
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
05 Mar
 
Men pas nu på.....Der er stadig ytringsfrihed i Danmark og indlæg skal i hvert fald ikke slettes, bl..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
2
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
4
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHSIF)

Latest news

20:00
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum
19:45
Global Gaming Appoints Nolan Bushnell to its Board of Directors & Enters the eSports Industry Through the Acquisition of Videre eSports Corp.
19:35
Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
19:31
GEX Management Announces Strategic Staffing Partnership With Ohio Based Healthcare Group
19:17
Smithfield Foods Unveils New Career Building at Smithfield High School
19:10
Nissan capitalizes on custom truck trend with Rocky Ridge Packages for TITAN XD, TITAN, Frontier and Armada
19:00
FHLBank San Francisco Names Three to Affordable Housing Advisory Council and Reappoints Three Current Members
18:55
Balbix Recognized Among Best Cybersecurity Companies of the Year in Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
18:54
Rimrock Gold Corp. Announces Plans to Uplist to OTCQB

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 March 2019 20:24:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-06 21:24:11 - 2019-03-06 20:24:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY