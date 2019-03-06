Women's Careers Advance To The Top In The Window Film Industry

WASHINGTON, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This March the International Window Film Association ( IWFA ) honors women for their contributions to North America and the world and it is highlighting how far women have advanced in the window film industry.

Women in the U.S. earn on average 81 percent of what men make, but the gender pay gap is narrower in the construction industry where women earn on average 96 percent of what men make.

The IWFA believes the window film industry offers a great opportunity for women to advance further and faster than many other industries. In exclusive interviews two women chronicle their careers and share how they overcame various challenges, including their early days in a male dominated industry.

Terri Fair, 58, and Tammy Lanovaz, 51, share their stories of how they broke through 'glass ceilings' and powered their way to successful careers in the window film business. Their full story can be read here: www.iwfa.com.

Fair stated window film is one of the few industries that has very few prerequisites to get started in. "It is a great business for women to get into, but there are so many film brands it can be overwhelming at first for a new dealer. The upside is the industry never stops evolving and there’s always something new to learn."

"As a woman in this industry it's challenging, but it's so much fun. You have to have confidence in your own decisions and live with the ones that don't turn out well," said Lanovaz in giving advice to other women who are in, or want to enter the window film business.

"Each woman started out with little or no knowledge of the window film industry and today they are leaders in their respective markets and we expect more women will enter this industry," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

