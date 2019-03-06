05/03/2019 23:32:05

WW – the new Weight Watchers – Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTW) (“WW”), a global wellness company and the world’s leading commercial weight management program, today announced that Mindy Grossman, President and CEO, and Nick Hotchkin, CFO, will present at the following investor conferences.

UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. ET

Boston, MA

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. ET

New York, NY

The presentations will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Archives of the webcasts will be available on this site for 30 days.

About WW

WW – the new Weight Watchers – is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

For more information, contact:

Investors:

Corey Kinger, WW

212.601.7569

corey.kinger@ww.com

ww_logo_r_blu_rgb.png

