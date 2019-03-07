07/03/2019 20:27:00

ACEDS Announces Sandline Discovery as Newest Gold Level Affiliate Partner

EAGAN, Minn., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of legal education leader The BARBRI Group, announces Sandline Discovery is the association’s newest Gold Level affiliate partner.

This prestigious status allows Sandline Discovery to leverage and contribute to the full breadth of ACEDS education, marketing, training and professional development resources to enhance the overall electronic discovery skills and capabilities of e-discovery practitioners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandline Discovery to the ACEDS family of affiliate partners,” says Mary Mack, ACEDS executive director. “Sandline’s footprint extends from D.C. through Detroit to Taipei, making their commitment to innovation and service a wonderful resource for our global ACEDS community.”

Among the ACEDS opportunities and resources available to Sandline Discovery and other members are leading-edge job tools, networking forums and opportunities through a global chapter network and events, a best-practices-oriented community of professionals and the exclusive preparation and exam for the career-enhancing CEDS™ professional certification, as well as the new ACEDS E-Discovery Executive Certificate Program.

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with ACEDS,” says Jon Canty, CEO of Sandline Discovery. “The Sandline team is looking forward to the professional development opportunities and eager to share our experience with the ACEDS community.”

About Sandline Discovery

Sandline Discovery is a premier litigation support and e-discovery service provider, assisting legal teams in the United States and globally. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions with exceptional, high-touch service. Providing digital forensics, e-discovery solutions, managed review and litigation consulting services, the Sandline team works alongside case teams and attorneys on the most complex discovery matters to deliver insightful service, measurable value and clarity where there’s complexity. For more information, visit https://www.sandlinediscovery.com/.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global membership association committed to promoting and verifying e-discovery skills and competence through training, education and certification to organizations and individuals. The association’s goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at Am Law 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department, and some of the largest corporations in the world.

Amy Juers

Edge Legal Marketing for ACEDS

ajuers@edgelegalmarketing.com

651.450.9090

ACEDSlogo.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
20
05 Mar
 
Fjernelsen af diverse trolls er et fint - og længe ønsket - initiativ. Så vidt jeg kan konstatere, e..
15
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
06 Mar
 
vi er jo nogle der hverken er på fb qwitter twitter insta, og hvad det ellers hedder - og heller ikk..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
3
Viomi Technology, in Partnership with IDC, Issues Consumer IoT Outlook 2025 White Paper
4
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. Investors

Latest news

21:02
VNDA CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Investors to Securities Class Action and April 26, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
21:02
Chembio Diagnostics Awarded UNICEF Contract to Supply Point-of-Care Zika/Chikungunya/Dengue Tests and Micro Readers
21:02
Profound Medical Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
21:01
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2018 Financial Results and Describes Recent Clinical Accomplishments and Key 2019 Objectives
21:01
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on March 12, 2019
21:00
Administrative Law Judge Determines 3Shape Infringes Three Align Patents; Initial Determination Declines to Find Section 337 Violation
21:00
Triad Pro Innovators is a One of a Kind Power Storage Developer Whose Unique eCell is Changing Power Storage Worldwide
21:00
OncoMed Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
21:00
Align Technology Announces Distribution Agreement With Benco Dental for iTero Element® Intraoral Scanners

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 March 2019 21:17:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-07 22:17:55 - 2019-03-07 21:17:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY