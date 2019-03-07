07/03/2019 15:30:00

Adlib Releases New Features to Address Unstructured Data Challenges for RPA

TORONTO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlib Software, a global leader in file analytics and data enrichment solutions, today announced the release of Adlib Elevate 2.4 that enables RPA systems to leverage data from unstructured documents (email, MS Office, CAD and other formats) from various eco-systems including SharePoint Online, Documentum (OpenText), Box, Salesforce.com and others.

“Access to clean, high-quality data from all enterprise sources remains a key challenge“ says Scott Mackey, SVP Customer Experience. “With Adlib Elevate 2.4, organizations can now leverage AI to discover, access & transform vast stores of unstructured data sitting in various repositories, into structured data primed for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions”.

With this release, Adlib Elevate significantly expands the list of ecosystems where data can be efficiently drawn from including, but not limited to:

  • SharePoint Online

  • OpenText / Documentum

  • Box

  • Salesforce.com

In addition to new out of the box connectivity, this release of Adlib Elevate also increases the processing speed and scalability of the platform ensuring maximum throughput and uptime.

  

“Companies are competing on several fronts including the delivery of improved customer experiences through automation of manual processes – By combining RPA with data from all sources including unstructured data, companies can achieve end-to-end process automation” said Peter Duff, CEO of Adlib Software. “Complete access to a full suite of quality data from both structured and unstructured sources is essential for enterprises in order to access meaningful business insights, meet increased customer expectations and address strong competitive pressures that demand a digital first strategy.”

The latest release also offers new data analysis and advanced data extraction capabilities - including the ability to perform free-form or templated operations - where highly targeted data can be found and revealed to process automation or business insight systems. This allows for increased automation and greater data-driven insights into the content hidden in unstructured documents including at-risk PII, critical customer data and high-value corporate IP.

Click here to learn more about Adlib Elevate and get a solution overview.

About Adlib Software

Adlib has been transforming the way enterprise organizations overcome unstructured content challenges for over 15 years. Our File Analytics solutions allow over 5,500 customers globally to elevate their content and derive the insight that is needed to support critical decision-making, drive efficient business processes, and secure competitive advantage.

Contact:

Fahad Muhammad

Senior Director, Marketing & Demand Gen

fmuhammad@adlibsoftware.com

289-812-7369

www.adlibsoftware.com

Adlib.PNG

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
20
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
05 Mar
 
Fjernelsen af diverse trolls er et fint - og længe ønsket - initiativ. Så vidt jeg kan konstatere, e..
14
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
06 Mar
 
vi er jo nogle der hverken er på fb qwitter twitter insta, og hvad det ellers hedder - og heller ikk..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Pfenex Licensee Successfully Completes a Phase 3 Study and Enters Registration for Pneumosil®
3
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
4
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019
5
Viomi Technology, in Partnership with IDC, Issues Consumer IoT Outlook 2025 White Paper

Latest news

15:55
AXGN EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. – AXGN
15:54
INVESTOR DEADLINE TOMORROW: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Liberty Health Sciences Inc. Investors of Important March 8th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – LHSIF
15:52
Interim Dividend
15:51
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors of Important March 19th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – ATVI
15:49
NHTC EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Natural Health Trends Corp. Investors of Important March 11th Deadline in First-Filed Case – NHTC
15:49
New Partnership Supports Innovation and Talent Development for North America’s Automotive Industry
15:47
Puration Signs New CBD Beverage Distribution Orders With Even Bigger Orders Underway Fueling M&A Interest

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 March 2019 16:12:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-07 17:12:02 - 2019-03-07 16:12:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY