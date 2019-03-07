07/03/2019 15:19:53

Admission to trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp on First North NOK (75/19)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp´s shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from March 8, 2019.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:

OETo

Round lot:

1

Currency:

NOK

Clearing:

CCP cleared

Settlement:

VPS, Norway

ISIN code:

MHY641771016

Order book ID:

170221

Market Segment / no:

First North NOK / 195

Tick Size / no:

MiFID II tick size table / 230

MIC Code:

ONSE

   

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt or Karin Ydén at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

