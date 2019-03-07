Admission to trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp on First North NOK (75/19)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp´s shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from March 8, 2019.
The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.
Short name:
OETo
Round lot:
1
Currency:
NOK
Clearing:
CCP cleared
Settlement:
VPS, Norway
ISIN code:
MHY641771016
Order book ID:
170221
Market Segment / no:
First North NOK / 195
Tick Size / no:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
MIC Code:
ONSE
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt or Karin Ydén at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB