Admission to trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp on First North NOK (75/19)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp´s shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from March 8, 2019.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: OETo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: MHY641771016 Order book ID: 170221 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC Code: ONSE

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt or Karin Ydén at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB