07/03/2019 13:52:48

Archrock Announces Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes

HOUSTON, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) (“Archrock”) today announced that Archrock Partners, L.P. (“Archrock Partners”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Archrock, intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer and sell to eligible purchasers $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). Archrock Partners Finance Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Archrock Partners, will serve as co-issuer of the Notes. Archrock Partners intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Notes to redeem its 6.000% senior notes due 2021 and partially repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the rules promulgated thereunder and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners is a leading provider of natural gas contract compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States. Archrock owns all of the limited and general partnership interests in Archrock Partners. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside Archrock or Archrock Partners’ control. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding Archrock Partners’ proposed offering, the completion of such offering, the intended use of net proceeds from the proposed offering, and the impact of market conditions on such offering.

While Archrock and Archrock Partners believe that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, they caution that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: local, regional and national economic conditions and the impact they may have on Archrock Partners’ and its customers; conditions in the oil and gas industry, including the level of production of, demand for or price of oil or natural gas; changes in safety, health, environmental and other regulations; the financial condition of Archrock Partners’ customers; the failure of any customer to perform its contractual obligations; and the performance of Archrock.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Archrock’s and Archrock Partners’ Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and those reports set forth from time to time in Archrock’s and Archrock Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.archrock.com.  Except as required by law, Archrock and Archrock Partners expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Archrock, Inc.

For information, contact:

Paul Burkhart

Treasurer & VP of Investor Relations

281-836-8688

investor.relations@archrock.com

archrock logo.jpg

Related content
20 Feb - 
Archrock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Resu..
07 Feb - 
Archrock Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter 2018 Resul..
06 Feb - 
Research Report Identifies Chevron, Office Depot, Tribu..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:52 AROC
Archrock Announces Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes
20 Feb AROC
Archrock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance
07 Feb AROC
Archrock Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
06 Feb CVX
Research Report Identifies Chevron, Office Depot, Tribune Media, ICF International, Archrock, and Immersion with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
28 Jan AROC
Archrock Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
07 Nov NBL
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Noble Energy, Myomo, Realty Income, Cross Country Healthcare, Ares Management, and Archrock — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
31 Oct AROC
Archrock Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
25 Oct AROC
Archrock Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
18 Oct AROC
Archrock Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call
28 Sep BP
Report: Developing Opportunities within Archrock, Sturm, Ruger, Kirby, Aflac, Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, and BP p.l.c — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Pfenex Licensee Successfully Completes a Phase 3 Study and Enters Registration for Pneumosil®
3
Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Don Wilson to Its Advisory Board & Seven New Executive Committee Members
4
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
5
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019

Related stock quotes

Archrock Inc 9.520 -2.8% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

14:07
VelocityEHS Showcasing Game Changing AI at NAEM Software Conference
14:06
Midwest Real Estate Data Help Desk Ranked #1 in National Contest
14:05
FlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
14:04
ESS Inc. Partners With Munich Re to Launch Industry-First Insurance Coverage for Flow Batteries
14:00
The El Paso Independent School District Chooses Apple and Jamf to Create Equity with Technology Through its PowerUp Program
14:00
Mission Secures $8 Million Line of Credit from Silicon Valley Bank
14:00
AMC Networks to Participate in Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
14:00
Five Below, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
13:58
Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 March 2019 14:24:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-07 15:24:01 - 2019-03-07 14:24:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY