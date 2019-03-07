Aspen Institute Mobilizes New Generation of Leaders to Positively Impact Society

Washington, DC, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aspen Institute today announced its 2019 Class of Henry Crown Fellows. The Henry Crown Fellowship mobilizes a new breed of leaders, all between the ages of 30-45, to tackle the world’s most intractable problems. All are proven entrepreneurial leaders, mostly from the world of business, who have reached a point in their lives where, having achieved success, they are ready to apply their creative talents and skill sets to building a better society.

Henry Crown Fellows spend four weeks over the course of two years in structured retreat – exploring their leadership, their core values, their vision for a Good Society and their desired legacies. But the Fellowship is not just about reflection. It is also about action: Each Fellow launches a leadership Venture that will stretch them and have a positive impact on their communities, their country, or the world.

“We are especially delighted with this year’s class of Henry Crown Fellows, the most politically and geographically diverse ever,” said Tonya Hinch, executive director of the program. “For society, they represent a potent force of talent, ready to focus their energies on some of the greatest challenges of our times. For them, they are embarking on a personal journey—a journey ‘from success to significance’—that will change their lives forever. I know. I’m a Henry Crown Fellow too.”

Photos and bios are available at: https://agln.aspeninstitute.org/fellowships/henrycrown The Henry Crown Fellows for 2019 are:

Yemi Dele Akinyemi, Creative Director, Founder & CEO, JAD Productions, Prague, CZ.

Sean Bielat, Chief Executive Officer, Endeavor Robotics, Carlisle, MA.

Sarah Bird, Chief Executive Officer, Moz, Seattle, WA.

Jewel Burks Solomon, Founder, Partpic (acquired by Amazon), Atlanta, GA.

Jerry Coleman, Founder, Offerpad, Gilbert, AZ.

Beau Ferrari, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Miami, FL.

Jose Garcia-Aranda, President, Alberici Global Automotive Constructors, LLC., St. Louis, MO.

Max Goldberg, Co-Owner, Strategic Hospitality, Nashville, TN.

Matthew Griffin, Cofounder & CEO, Combat Flip Flops, Issaquah, WA.

Yvonne Hao, COO/CFO, PillPack, Cambridge, MA.

Poppy Harlow, Anchor, CNN Newsroom, CNN, Brooklyn, NY.

Taavet Hinrikus, Chairman & Cofounder, TransferWise, London, UK.

Tara Hovey, President & COO, Optima, Inc., Chicago, IL.

Pete Kadens, Cofounder & Former CEO, Green Thumb Industries, Winnetka, IL.

Toni Ko, Founder, TKRP LLC & NYX Cosmetics, Los Angeles, CA.

Brit Morin, Founder & CEO, Brit + Co, Mill Valley, CA.

Shegun Otulana, Founder & CEO, Therapy Brands, Birmingham, AL.

Ruben Sigala, Former EVP & CMO, Caesars Entertainment, Denver, CO.

Stacey Tank, Vice President, Home Services, The Home Depot, Atlanta, GA.

Amber Venz Box, Cofounder & President, rewardStyle/LIKEtoKNOW.it, Dallas, TX.

Rodney Williams, Cofounder and Chief Commercial Officer, LISNR, Cincinnati, OH.

The Henry Crown Fellowship Program was established in 1997 to honor the life and career of Chicago industrialist Henry Crown (1896-1990) and was initially funded by the Henry and Gladys Crown Charitable Trust Fund. The Fellowship is the flagship program within the Aspen Global Leadership Network. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org/crown.

The Aspen Global Leadership Network (AGLN) is a growing, worldwide community of entrepreneurial leaders from business, government and the nonprofit sector — currently, more than 3,000 Fellows from over 60 countries — who share a commitment to enlightened leadership and to using their extraordinary creativity, energy and resources to tackle the foremost societal challenges of our times. All share the common experience of participating in the Henry Crown Fellowship or one of the 17 Aspen Institute leadership initiatives it has inspired in the United States, Africa, Central America, India, the Middle East and China. For more information, visit https://agln.aspeninstitute.org/home.

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, DC. Its mission is to foster leadership based on enduring values and to provide a nonpartisan venue for dealing with critical issues. The Institute is based in Washington, DC; Aspen, Colorado; and on the Wye River on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It also has offices in New York City and an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.

