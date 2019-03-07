Associa’s Andrew Brock Wins Enterprise CIO of the Year® Award

Dallas, TX, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is honored to announce that Andrew Brock, executive vice president and chief information officer, has won the 2019 Enterprise CIO of the Year® Award from the Dallas CIO Leadership Association and the Dallas Business Journal.

The CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. The award recognizes chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Nominated CIOs, and those in equivalent positions, are evaluated on innovation, leadership, business value creation, and community involvement. Founded in 1998, the prestigious ORBIE® Awards have had more than 650 CIO finalists and have honored over 170 CIO of the Year winners. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer review process led by prior award recipients.

“I am amazed and overwhelmed with gratitude that our team has been recognized and honored so significantly by the Dallas technology community,” stated Brock. “I give complete credit to our team of excellent leaders and the amazing environment for success created by our CEO, John Carona. Yes, we have been successful by holding to an unwavering drive for results. But the thing that makes me the proudest is how we’ve combined that focus with relentlessly living out our values, operating with an unwavering standard of excellence, and caring for one another. That combination has produced unprecedented results.”

Associa has remained steadfast in leading the industry in innovation and technology, including a complete transformation of the technology department and digital offerings.

In 2012, Mr. Brock joined Associa and immediately began making a positive impact on the business. He spearheaded the company’s enterprise-wide Citrix conversion, launched Associa’s project management office, and led the company’s multi-year transformation project. Mr. Brock manages hundreds of employees and oversees five software development teams in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and India. Under his leadership, Associa’s IT department has developed a comprehensive technology strategy that has identified critical areas of increased productivity and cost savings, as well as improved revenue. He reduced costs by 40%, successfully implemented several software programs, increased network uptime from 90% to 99.999%, set department records for morale and retention, and sponsored projects that automated key functions of the company and delivered ROI of more than 100% in year one.

Additionally, Mr. Brock has launched several successful business units that are key in adapting proprietary software and delivering it to the marketplace including the TownSq app, the Client Shared Services Center (CSSC), and the Digital Services Center.

“Andrew is a natural leader, a valued member of my executive leadership team, and continues to excel at Associa,” stated John Carona, Associa chairman and chief executive officer. “Along with his many business accomplishments, Andrew also thrives in his local and professional community. He is an active member in many top industry organizations, a leader in professional development groups, a role model for up-and-coming IT professionals, and an esteemed mentor for his team and the entire tech world. We are so proud that the Dallas CIO Leadership Association has recognized his hard work and dedication.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

