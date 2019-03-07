07/03/2019 20:45:48

Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines: MAXR, MU, SYNH, CTL

BOSTON, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors of the important deadlines listed below. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired any of the securities listed below, please contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019

Class Period: March 29, 2018 to January 7, 2019

Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/maxar

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Class Period: September 26, 2017 to November 19, 2018

Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/micron

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

Class Period: May 10, 2017 to February 27, 2019

Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/syneos

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Class Period: May 10, 2018 to March 4, 2019

Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=centurylink

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo

