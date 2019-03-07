Canopy Rivers Portfolio Company Headset Enters Into Alliance With Global Data Analytics Giant Nielsen

TORONTO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canopy Rivers Inc. (the “Company” or “Canopy Rivers”) (TSXV: RIV) congratulates its portfolio company Headset, Inc. (“Headset”) on the formation of its landmark strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen”) (NYSE: NLSN). Yesterday, Nielsen and Headset together announced an alliance that will provide U.S. cannabis market data and analytics to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies monitoring the cannabis space.

“This announcement from Headset and Nielsen validates our belief in the importance of data in the rapidly unfolding and brand-intensive cannabis industry,” said Narbe Alexandrian, President of Canopy Rivers. “Partnering with Nielsen, an S&P 500 company and global market leader in consumer data and insights, marks a significant step forward for Headset in its goal to help companies make more informed business decisions through data.”

Through their partnership, Headset and Nielsen will enable CPG companies to better understand and engage with the fast-changing and dynamic cannabis industry. Combining Nielsen’s consumer research capabilities with Headset's real-time retail point of sale data and proprietary software platform will deliver greater visibility and insight into market-leading trends, consumer sentiment, the competitive product landscape, and potential interaction points within CPG categories. The first product of the Headset and Nielsen relationship will be a U.S.-focused industry report exploring market dynamics, consumer perceptions and motivations, and insights into purchase dynamics. While initially focused on the U.S., Headset and Nielsen also plan on developing a full suite of capabilities for the Canadian market.

About Canopy Rivers Inc.

Canopy Rivers is a unique investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the emerging global cannabis sector. Canopy Rivers works collaboratively with Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC) to identify strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. Canopy Rivers has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector. As the portfolio continues to develop, constituents will be provided with opportunities to work with Canopy Growth and collaborate among themselves, which Canopy Rivers believes will maximize value for its shareholders and foster an environment of innovation, synergy and value creation for the entire ecosystem. Fore more information, please visit www.canopyrivers.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding:

the importance of data in the rapidly unfolding and brand-intensive cannabis industry; Nielsen’s leadership position in consumer data and insights; the ability to enable CPG companies to better understand and engage with the fast-changing and dynamic cannabis industry; the ability to deliver greater visibility and insight into market-leading trends, consumer sentiment, the competitive product landscape, and potential interaction points within CPG categories; Headset and Nielsen’s plans to release a U.S.-focused industry report and a suite of capabilities for the Canadian market

; and other expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is

not based on historical facts but instead reflects management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events

based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although

the Company

believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; the ability of brands, retailers marketers and investors to leverage data about the cannabis market; competition in the business intelligence and analytics software space; the ability of Headset

and Nielsen to collaborate

; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry;

and

the risk factors set out in the

Company’s final short form prospectus

dated

February 21, 2019

, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

