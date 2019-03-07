07/03/2019 22:19:59

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Meeting and Record Date for 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR), today announced that the Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2019 Annual Meeting”) will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Tennessee Banker’s Association, 211 Athens Way #100, Nashville, TN 37228.  Holders of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on March 19, 2019, the record date, will be entitled to receive notice of, and vote their shares at, the 2019 Annual Meeting.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. 

