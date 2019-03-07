Drivers and Trainer of the Year Recognized by C.R. England

Salt Lake City, UT, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.R. England, one of the nation’s leaders in transportation solutions, has recognized 10 drivers as Drivers of the Year and one driver as Trainer of the Year for 2018. These drivers were selected from the more than 6,500 drivers in the C.R. England fleet, including Dedicated, National, Regional and Intermodal.

“We are honored to recognize 11 of our top professional drivers in the C. R. England fleet,” said C.R. England CEO Chad England. “Each of these drivers has shown by their example what it requires to be successful in our industry, including a commitment to on-time performance, professionalism and safety. These drivers are a great asset to our company and are truly the best of the best, representing the thousands of dedicated C.R. England drivers who are also committed to the same values.”

In order to be considered for these awards, drivers must meet the following requirements:

A minimum tenure with C.R. England of 12 months.

Demonstrate competency in safety, service, fuel efficiency, and production.

No accidents

No traffic citations

No CSA violations

Drivers were nominated by their fleet managers, who also considered professionalism, attitude, and other strengths that set these honorees apart from other outstanding drivers in the fleet.

Drivers of the Year

Jody Asbury has been driving with C.R. England for six years and serves as a driver trainer in the National Division fleet X7. She resides in Garden Grove, CA.

Scott Braden is a National driver in Fleet A2 and has been with C.R. England for five years, serving as a trainer for the last four years. Scott is a United States Navy veteran and resides in Bellflower, CA.

Amanda Bannister is on Fleet B6 in the National Division and is also a Road Team Captain. She has been driving for C.R. England for five years and resides in Kansas City, MO.

Gary Hoffman has been driving for C.R. England for nine years and is on Regional Fleet R6. Gary lives just outside of Sacramento in Woodland, CA.

Angus McNutt started with C.R. England in 1993, but his current tenure is eight years, driving in the Intermodal fleet I8. He is from Franklin, MA and is a veteran of the United States Army.

Edgar Corrales is in the Intermodal division in Fleet IE. He’s been driving for C.R. England for nine years. Edgar is from New York City and lives in New Jersey.

Joshua Caldwell has been with C.R. England for three years and is currently on Dedicated Fleet KZ. He resides in Fayetteville, NC and is a veteran of the United States Navy.

Gary Goggans has been with C.R. England for two years and is currently part of the John Morrell Texas Dedicated fleet. He lives in Decatur, TX.

Davene Bryant has been driving for C.R. England almost five years and is part of the 99 Ranch Dedicated account. She lives in Turlock, CA.

Larry Chavez drives in fleet MK for the JC Penney account and has been a C.R. England driver a little over three years. He was born in Mexico, migrated to the United States and makes his home in Grand Junction, CO.

Trainer of the Year

Tony Stroup has been with C.R. England for two years and has been a trainer the entire time. He is a veteran of the United States Army and makes his home in Hayes, KS.

About C.R. England

Founded in 1920, C.R. England, Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, and is one of North America’s largest refrigerated transportation companies. C.R. England services include National, Mexico, and Regional Truckload service in addition to Dedicated and Intermodal services. Visit www.crengland.com. To learn more about the One Initiative and C.R. England’s goal of providing one million meals to children each year visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

