EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Astec Industries, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – ASTE

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) from July 26, 2016 through October 22, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important April 2, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Astec investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astec’s wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented the plants from running at their promised production capacity; (2) this posed a threat to Astec’s pellet plant business, overall financial performance, and financial outlook; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Astec’s outlook and expected financial performance were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

