Foster Families “Read Across America” at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 2nd, The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center hosted foster families from local foster care agencies for a free event in celebration of Read Across America Day. The National Education Association established the day in honor of children’s book author Dr. Seuss.

And in that vein, guests enjoyed reading Dr. Seuss stories and participated in Dr. Seuss-related activities. This started with a reading of Bartholomew and the Oobleck followed by an activity where the children made their very own green Oobleck, a slimy, green substance straight from the story.

After reading Green Eggs and Ham, children got their own green eggs, stuffed with green candies.

“It is very hard to find activities that are safe for our foster children,” said one foster mother. “So when I heard that you were putting this together, I knew that my kids would be safe and would have a good time. Thank you for organizing this and for having such a nice set-up for us. The books were well selected and the activities made the story more interesting!”

Foster families from organizations like the Children’s Home Network and the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association were invited to attend.

Clemence Chevrot, Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center said, “Children will inevitably inherit the world we make for them. Humanitarian and Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard, wrote, ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization.’ Who doesn’t want a more literate future civilization?”

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center is sponsored by the Church of Scientology and is available to area non-profits for their events and activities. For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.

Michael Soltero

(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5947743b-e355-4100-be5a-facb914e56be