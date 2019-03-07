07/03/2019 17:22:05

Foster Families “Read Across America” at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 2nd, The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center hosted foster families from local foster care agencies for a free event in celebration of Read Across America Day. The National Education Association established the day in honor of children’s book author Dr. Seuss.

And in that vein, guests enjoyed reading Dr. Seuss stories and participated in Dr. Seuss-related activities. This started with a reading of Bartholomew and the Oobleck followed by an activity where the children made their very own green Oobleck, a slimy, green substance straight from the story.

After reading Green Eggs and Ham, children got their own green eggs, stuffed with green candies.

“It is very hard to find activities that are safe for our foster children,” said one foster mother.  “So when I heard that you were putting this together, I knew that my kids would be safe and would have a good time. Thank you for organizing this and for having such a nice set-up for us. The books were well selected and the activities made the story more interesting!”

Foster families from organizations like the Children’s Home Network and the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association were invited to attend.

Clemence Chevrot, Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center said, “Children will inevitably inherit the world we make for them. Humanitarian and Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard, wrote, ‘Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization.’ Who doesn’t want a more literate future civilization?”

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center is sponsored by the Church of Scientology and is available to area non-profits for their events and activities. For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.

Michael Soltero

(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5947743b-e355-4100-be5a-facb914e56be

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
20
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
05 Mar
 
Fjernelsen af diverse trolls er et fint - og længe ønsket - initiativ. Så vidt jeg kan konstatere, e..
14
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
06 Mar
 
vi er jo nogle der hverken er på fb qwitter twitter insta, og hvad det ellers hedder - og heller ikk..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Pfenex Licensee Successfully Completes a Phase 3 Study and Enters Registration for Pneumosil®
3
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
4
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019
5
Viomi Technology, in Partnership with IDC, Issues Consumer IoT Outlook 2025 White Paper

Latest news

17:37
Transaction in Own Shares
17:24
Practical Tools for Surviving Modern-Day Living Available at Clearwater Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center
17:22
Foster Families “Read Across America” at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
17:07
Jitterbit Hires Industry Veteran Ron Wastal to Take Partner Ecosystem to the Next Level
17:06
Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q4 2018 Results Conference Call
17:00
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CenturyLink, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:00
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents its Novel Bispecific Checkpoint Inhibitor Platform, Targeting PD-1 and Innovative Targets at the 2019 World Immunotherapy Congress
17:00
Owkin Closes A New Venture Round Led By F-Prime Capital And Eight Roads Ventures; Appoints Health Tech Veteran Parker Moss As Chief Business Officer
17:00
Aspen Institute Mobilizes New Generation of Leaders to Positively Impact Society

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 March 2019 17:55:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-07 18:55:30 - 2019-03-07 17:55:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY