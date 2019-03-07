07/03/2019 13:43:15

Gentherm to Participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference in Orange County, Calif. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The fireside chat will begin at 11 am (PT).

There will be a live audio webcast of the fireside chat and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com.  

Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com 

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com 

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam.  For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

